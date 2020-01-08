MOVIES
Jobert Sucaldito apologizes for tirade against Nadine Lustre 
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 5:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — DZMM anchor Jobert Sucaldito has apologized for his call out against actress Nadine Lustre.

In a statement released by Sucaldito and DZMM, Sucaldito said: "I would like to apologize to Ms. Nadine Lustre and to those who got bothered by that sa aspetong ito. I am also apologizing to my radio network DZMM for putting them in discomfort because of this."

The apology came after Ging Reyes, head of ABS-CBN News and Current Affairs, issued a statement regarding Sucaldito’s call out for Lustre.

“We in ABS-CBN take the issue of mental health very seriously. This was even the subject of a recent documentary that we produced. We are investigating reports that DZMM host Jobert Sucaldito uttered inappropriate and insensitive comments regarding actress Nadine Lustre's state of mental health. Our journalists and other members of our team are accountable for their on-air statements,” she said.

It can be recalled that in his radio program, Jobert said: "Hindi ba 'yan naman 'yung gusto nila? Kuno-kuno may mga labas ang pwet, naka-t-back pa doon sa building, tapos may mga nakalagay na mga caption na parang gustong tumalon. Sana tumalon na lang, kung ganoon naman din pala.”

The statement was part of Jobert’s commentary on Nadine’s Instagram post against veteran entertainment editor and columnist Ricky Lo. Nadine's post was in reaction to Lo's column, JaDine breakup: A case of too much, too soon?

In his radio program, Jobert said Nadine should have just called Ricky and told him her side instead of posting it on social media.

“Nakakaawa rin si Nadine Lustre dahil sa masyado yata niyang isinaisip that she's that big already... Tulad nitong off na reaction niya sa sinulat ni kaibigang Ricky Lo who has gained the country's respect as an entertainment editor, hindi siya dapat naging sarkastiko - if she felt na na-offend siya halimbawa sa naisulat about her, the best thing that she could have done was call Ricky Lo and told him her side of the story,” Jobert said.  

“Hindi 'yung sasabihin niyang 'As if you know so much about me' or something to that effect with matching, 'You cannot even spell my last name right,' which is near impossible. Tapos dinugtungan pa niya ng 'Nu na, 2020 na' na parang super angas ang dating,” he added.

Jobert said the veteran columnist deserves an apology from Nadine.  

“Mr. Ricky Lo deserves an apology from you.... Kung nagawa mo ngang bastusin ang isang Ricky Lo, the more na puwede mong gawin to any of us. Tama Ining? Bawas lang ng yabang bago pa mahuli ang lahat..." he said.

Jobert also accused Nadine and boyfriend James Reid of faking their breakup so that they can gain media coverage and noise from their fans.

"Itong isyu ng kiyemeng hiwalayan ninyo ni James Reid na napatunayang fake pala ay gawa ninyo. Kayo mismo ang may gawa nito. Pakana niyo ito… Nag-ingay ka lang pala para pag-usapan ang palamlam na loveteam ninyo dahil umalis ka na rin sa Viva to join James Reid's Careless Management put up by James' dad,” he said.  

“Nag-ingay ka lang para kiligin ang mga fans ninyo dahil may niluluto kayong mga projects together. Walang problema roon kung iyon ay sadya ninyong pinalano para mapag-usapan kayo. Ang pinaka-kasalanan lang namin ay pinatulan namin kayo, thinking na totoo ngang may problema sa relasyon ninyo. Iyon pala, you just took us for a ride! Congratulations then! Nagtagumpay kayo sa first phase ng drama ninyo.”

