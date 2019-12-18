IN PHOTOS: Hashtag's Jameson Blake joins BUM Black Army

MOVIES
(Philstar.com) - December 18, 2019 - 1:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — BUM unleashes its holiday collection for the brave and the bold ones.

Dubbed the Black Army Collection, it features a range of cool streetwear suited for the teens of today. They can choose from graphic tees, hoodie jackets and accessories to showcase the signature BUM style.

Wearing the collection for the brand is Hashtag’s Jameson Blake who loves to express himself through easy-to-go, streetwear looks.

His top choices from the collection include glow in the dark tees, hoodie with skull print at the back, plaid polo shirt, caps and “athleisure” pieces like joggers.

Joining Blake to form the BUM squad are other celebrity ambassadors Andrea Brillantes, Nash Aguas and Alexa Ilacad.

The BUM squad features celebrity ambassadors (from left) Nash Aguas, Alexa Ilacad, Jameson Blake and Andrea Brillante. 
BUM is available nationwide at leading department stores, boutiques and online (Shopee and Lazada).

Visit us online at www.bumequipment.com.ph or follow @officialbumph in Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

