MOVIES
MUSIC
James Reid and Momoland’s Nancy
Dreamscape Entertainment via Instagram, screenshot
James Reid on Momoland Nancy, JaDine
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2019 - 10:14am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor James Reid refused to give an update on his upcoming teleserye with Korean girl group Momoland member Nancy McDonie.

“I can't say too much about that. Sorry,” James told the media after he walked on the fashion show event of Merrell in which he is an endorser.

When asked if his upcoming teleserye with Nancy will push through after rumors that it will be axed, James again refused to comment.

"I cannot answer that and I don't want to talk about it," James said.

Meanwhile, the actor said that there are still no projects lined up for him and on- and off-screen partner Nadine Lustre.

“In the pipeline, no right now. Since I left Viva, it's been... waiting for things to settle down. We can work out together in the future,” he said.

He added that he’s busy doing his second album with collaborations with Filipino artists from Canada and Los Angeles.

“I'm currently making an album. That's my second album. My first one was in 2017, so I've been waiting for a long time for this,” he shared.

“I will be collaborating with Filipino artists from overseas, like from Canada and LA. I don't want to talk about it now but I have collaborations with other artists,” he added.

James revealed his top three picks of Merrell shoes, including neutrals that aim to douse some fun and function on fashion. His top picks include his first choice, the Annex Trak V, a multisport shoe with a Vibram sole. with a comfort, grip and fit that make it seem like personalized for one's feet. Second, he goes for the Zion Mid Waterproof in Toffee, which is built on a trail running platform for a sneaker fit. The hiking shoes have a ballistic mesh, durable leather upper and Vibram Megagrip outsole for aggressive grip on every terrain. Last but not the least on James’ list is the Ontario, hiking shoes that feature rich full-grain leathers and a sticky Vibram Megagrip.

JADINE JAMES REID MOMOLAND NADINE LUSTRE NANCY MCDONIE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sharon Cuneta denies Duterte's allegation vs Kiko
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta has denied Pres. Rodrigo Duterte's claim that she wanted her husband, Sen. Francis Pangilinan,...
Entertainment
fb tw
Karla Estrada's new boyfriend explains why he courted her
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Karla said she’s nervous for her boyfriend because Jam is not into showbiz.
Entertainment
fb tw
John Lloyd Cruz bonds with Scarlet Snow Belo in Japan
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
John Lloyd asked Scarlet if she wanted to play with his son Elias.
Entertainment
fb tw
Gloria gives Gazini 50/50 chance
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
As the 2019 Miss Universe pageant gears toward the grand coronation night in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, Dec. 8 (Dec. 9 in...
Entertainment
fb tw
Ethel Booba blasts Mocha Uson over SEA Games cauldron comment
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Comedian Ethel Booba lambasted Mocha Uson on social media after the latter posted why Sen. Franklin Drilon was questioning...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
11 hours ago
Martin moved into singing Our Father in Holy Land
By Ricky Lo | 11 hours ago
It must be Martin Nievera’s most memorable journey that is, Arlina Onglao’s Journey of Faith, a regular pilgrimage...
Entertainment
fb tw
11 hours ago
Beauties and the Bets
By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
Beauty titleholders, led by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, served as the muses for the 11 countries participating in the...
Entertainment
fb tw
22 hours ago
Kylie Padilla shares update on hacked social media account
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Last November 30, Kylie posted on her Instagram account that her Twitter account was hacked.  
Entertainment
fb tw
22 hours ago
Daniel Padilla reacts to Karla Estrada's new boyfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Daniel said he already met his mom’s new boyfriend Jam Ignacio.
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
Mikhail Red: From ‘frustrated audience member’ to sought-after filmmaker
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Mikhail Red is turning out to be the most sought-after Filipino filmmaker today.
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with