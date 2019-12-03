James Reid on Momoland Nancy, JaDine

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor James Reid refused to give an update on his upcoming teleserye with Korean girl group Momoland member Nancy McDonie.

“I can't say too much about that. Sorry,” James told the media after he walked on the fashion show event of Merrell in which he is an endorser.

When asked if his upcoming teleserye with Nancy will push through after rumors that it will be axed, James again refused to comment.

"I cannot answer that and I don't want to talk about it," James said.

Meanwhile, the actor said that there are still no projects lined up for him and on- and off-screen partner Nadine Lustre.

“In the pipeline, no right now. Since I left Viva, it's been... waiting for things to settle down. We can work out together in the future,” he said.

He added that he’s busy doing his second album with collaborations with Filipino artists from Canada and Los Angeles.

“I'm currently making an album. That's my second album. My first one was in 2017, so I've been waiting for a long time for this,” he shared.

“I will be collaborating with Filipino artists from overseas, like from Canada and LA. I don't want to talk about it now but I have collaborations with other artists,” he added.

