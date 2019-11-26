Kim Chiu rushed to hospital after dog attack

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu was rushed to the hospital after being bitten by a dog in Bonifacio Global City on Monday.

In her Instagram account, Kim posted a photo of herself with bruises all over her finger and shoulders.

“Rushed to ER. Bitten by a 'small dog' in bgc,” Kim wrote.

Kim added that she learned her lesson not to pet a stranger dog even how cute they are. She reminded dog owners to be mindful of their furry friends.

“Lesson learned never pet a ‘stranger’ dog, just because they’re cute and small. To all the owners walking their dogs, please be mindful and always keep them on a leash. Look after them and never leave them unattended,” she wrote.

“Thank you to shangrilafort for the urgent assistance and st lukes bgc. #antirabiesshot,” she added.

Kim also hoped that her message will not be taken out of context as she only wanted to remind the public about this scenario.

“HOPE this message will be taken not to blame anyone but to be warned by this kind of incident especially to people who doesn’t have any idea on how to approach a dog properly like me. #lessonlearned,” she wrote.

In her Instagram story on Tuesday, Kim gave an update on her hospitalization.

"Thank you for all your messages. Ok now," she said.