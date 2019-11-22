Glaiza de Castro gets foreigner boyfriend, urges Angelica Panganiban to do the same

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Glaiza de Castro has never been vocal about her personal life than now.

At the sidelines of the recent 37th Luna Awards Nominees’ Night at Delgado 112 Restaurant, Quezon City, a beaming Glaiza told the press she and boyfriend of over a year, David Rainey, are so sure of each other, so she doesn’t mind sharing their story to the public.

“Hopefully he’s the one. I’m so thankful because he’s understanding, faithful and loving to his family. These are qualities I’ve been praying for in a guy,” she said.

David is in Manila for a two-month vacation, the longest he’s been in the Philippines, so far. He escorted Glaiza to the Nominees’ Night as well.

The 31-year-old Glaiza, who was nominated for Best Actress for the Cinemalaya film "Liway," doesn’t run out of compliments about David. She admits her Irish boyfriend taught her a lot of things, the most important of which is learning to slow down.

She explained that since she tends to overthink and David reminds her to take it easy and observe work-like balance.

So instead of letting stress overcome her when she’s busy, Glaiza said she just thinks of how others are having a harder time than she is. This way, she learns to relax.

She added that since David is an early riser, she starts her day early and is learning to enjoy the great outdoors more the way he does. She is learning how to surf and is helping her entrepreneur-boyfriend in his first business, Blue Box, which deals with coffee.

He, in turn, is learning Tagalog words like "maaga."

Although their respective families support their relationship (David’s mom advised Glaiza to find a job in Ireland when the actress was there for a visit), the couple is not rushing marriage.

“My sibling is getting married at the end of the month,” Glaiza said, referring to a belief that it’s bad luck for siblings to get married on the same year.

Besides the wedding, the end of the month will also see Glaiza sitting in the Nominees’ Row at the 37th Luna Awards, set on November 30 at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in Taguig City (the formal event will be shown via livestream at the FDCP (Film Development Council of the Philippines) Facebook page).

The awards night will feature a special segment on the One Hundred Years of Philippine Cinema. Two kinds of trophies will be given away. The first will be given to film professionals with exemplary achievements within the period of January 1 to December 31. The second will be given to 30 film outfits that have given invaluable contributions to Philippine cinema.

There will be musical and production numbers, including a tribute to composers Willy Cruz and George Canseco, both Luna Awards Hall of Famers.

The event is made possible by FDCP CEO Liza Dino and Film Academy of the Philippines director-general Vivian Velez. The show is directed by singer-songwriter Ice Seguerra.

When asked by the press if she would recommend having a foreigner boyfriend to her "amiga" (friend) Angelica Panganiban, Glaiza said: "Parang sinasabi ko nga sa kanya, 'Baka amiga hindi tayo pangdito'."

When asked if she thinks Angelica would agree to be setup for a date with a foreigner, the Kapuso star said of her Kapamilya friend: "Open 'yun! Io-open ko siya!"