Rock icon Jett Pangan plays the tortured title character in the musical thriller Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. After its Manila run at So-laire’s The Theatre closed last weekend, the Atlantis production will be staged next at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
Jett Pangan excited for Singapore run of Sweeney Todd
Nathalie Tomada (The Philippine Star) - October 29, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — When Jett Pangan first saw the Tony-winning musical thriller Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, he remembered being blown away, but also swearing to himself, “I would never do this thing.”

That was a decade ago ­— a production starring Audie Gemora and Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo.

Little did The Dawn frontman know he would later on be offered the title role of the tortured barber turned serial killer — specifically two years ago ­— by director/producer Bobby Garcia of Atlantis Theatrical Productions. He initially didn’t want to do it.

Jett noted Sweeney Todd is famous (or infamous) for being “a beast of a musical.” For him, the title role is daunting, acting and vocals-wise, thanks to the genius, exhaustive and richly textured musical score of the Stephen Sondheim. “I almost hate the guy,” he previously joked at a presscon for the level of difficulty he and the rest of the cast were subjected to in the musical. 

Then there’s Lea Salonga. And the pressure of sharing the stage for the first time ever with the theater superstar, who plays Sweeney’s creepy-ish, cray-cray and chatterbox of a business partner slash lover, Mrs. Lovett.

Jett said he has been friends with Lea for a long time now, even guesting in her concerts. They “literally” just shared the stage in Baby The Musical in 2004, but never did scenes together.

Nevertheless, direk Bobby, bless him, truly believed no guy could, pardon the pun, slay it other than Jett. He’s been one of Atlantis’ favorite leading men since his “theatrical baptism of fire” via the lead role of Jon in the Atlantis staging of Tick, Tick… BOOM! in 2002.

Jett recalled how nerve-wracking it was to transition from being rocker to thespian, “immersing in an unknown world,” but he credited that experience for giving him the confidence to take on anything.

To date, Jett has essayed at least 10 unforgettable roles for Atlantis productions. These included  Riff Raff in The Rocky Horror Show, Jimmy Early in Dream Girls, Nick in Baby The Musical, The Beast in Disney’s Beauty and The Beast, Dan in Next To Normal, Guido Contini in Nine, among others. There was even a time when the “Atlantis baby” would do “1.5 shows in a year” for the stage producer. “Thank you to direk Bobby for giving me these opportunities!” he said.

Fast-forward to Sweeney Todd, which just concluded its successful run at The Theatre of Solaire over the weekend.

“It’s been a tiring and challenging three weeks for us doing the musical,” he told The STAR, a few days before the show closed on Sunday, “but very rewarding.”

Earlier, in a social media post, Jett gave an idea of the amount of effort that went into the show: “It’s probably the first time ever in my many years of doing musicals that I felt like crying from a mix of exhaustion and relief after yesterday’s evening show, and it takes a LOT to even make me wanna cry (make me laugh or Hulk-smash angry, it’s much easier). In (other words), it was a helluva tough climb to get here.

Jett on co-star Lea Salonga, who plays as Sweeney’s ‘partner-in-crime’ Mrs. Lovett: She inspires all of us to always give our best

“That said, I couldn’t have asked for a better, more enriching experience than being a part of this AMAZING beast of a production. At close proximity day-in day-out, I’ve seen unbelievable hard work from a world-class leading lady to that guy gluing together a stage prop. I am humbled and grateful, indeedee (indeed).”

Jett also penned appreciation posts for his co-actors and the ensemble: “The show will not be complete without your amazing talents.”

He said it’s always a “blessing to work” with Nyoy Volante, who wasn’t feeling well a few days ago but still nailed his character as the flamboyant “King of the Barbers” Adolfo Pirelli because “the show must go on.” 

He also praised Nyoy’s wife Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, who plays his daughter Joanna, because she can do anything. “As in, anything.”

On Gerald Santos, Joanna’s love interest Anthony, Jett said the “theater world can look forward to a capable leading man from hereon.”

JETT PANGAN
