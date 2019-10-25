MOVIES
MUSIC
Multi-awarded Filipina singer Moira dela Torre
ABS-CBN/Released
Moira Dela Torre nominated Best Southeast Asian Act at MTV EMA 2019
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 25, 2019 - 3:43pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Singer Moira Dela Torre is the sole Filipino nominee at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) to be held on November 4 in Spain.Moira competes with Yuna of Malaysia, Suboi of Vietnam, Rich Brian of Indonesia, Jasmine Sokko of Singapore and Jannine Weigel of Thailand for the award Best Southeast Asia Act.

“Moira Dela Torre is a singer-songwriter with over 400 million streams on Spotify. She started her year with so many achievements. Last MYX Music Awards 2019, she won Mellow Video

of the Year for ‘Tagpuan’ music video with 60.6 million streams on Spotify and 16.7 millions views on YouTube,” MTV said of the Filipina singer on its website.

Voting for Moira as Best Southeast Asia Act is ongoing at https://mtvema.com/en-asia/vote/.

If victorious, Moira would be the third Filipino artist to receive the award after Sarah Geronimo (2013) and James Reid (2017).

Moira is the fifth Filipino artist to be nominated for the award after Geronimo (2013), Reid (2015 and 2017), Nadine Lustre (2015) and IV of Spades (2018).

MOIRA DELA TORRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Barretto vs Gutierrez: Gretchen drags Ruffa, Annabelle Rama into family feud
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Gretchen Barretto criticized Ruffa Gutierrez after Ruffa commented on Julia Barretto’s post in Instagram.
Entertainment
Atong Ang on his relation with Gretchen: Tony Boy Cojuangco knows
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
Businessman Atong Ang, who actress Marjorie Barretto pointed as the one who instigated the tension that led to a family brawl...
Entertainment
Atong Ang explains viral photos with Gretchen Barretto
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Businessman Atong Ang has clarified his viral photos with Gretchen Barretto.
Entertainment
Atong Ang to Marjorie Barretto: Be scared of Echiverri family, not me
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Apart from explaining his viral photos with actress Gretchen Barretto, businessman Atong Ang also reacted on Marjorie Barretto’s...
Entertainment
Latest
29 minutes ago
Judy Ann Santos ‘grateful’ for first MMFF entry in 7 years; reveals challenges filming ‘Mindanao’
By Ratziel San Juan | 29 minutes ago
“Parang tapos na ko sa sabunutan, sampalan, pak. Okay na kong maging adventurous when it comes to characters.&rdqu...
Entertainment
2 hours ago
Vice Ganda, Amy Perez hospitalized for food poisoning
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
“Food poisoned. Severe stomach ache. Help me good Lord!” he said.
Entertainment
4 hours ago
Atong Ang mum on real score with Nicole Barretto
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Businessman Atong Ang was firm that actresses Gretchen and Claudine Barretto are just his “friends.”
Entertainment
6 hours ago
Meet the squad: All-Filipino glam team behind Miss Grand Japan
By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
Did you know that Miss Grand Japan is being handled by an all-Filipino team?
Entertainment
6 hours ago
LIST: Official nominees for 2019 MAMA
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Voting began on Thursday and will end on December 3 (11:59 p.m. KST).
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with