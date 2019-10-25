Moira Dela Torre nominated Best Southeast Asian Act at MTV EMA 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Moira Dela Torre is the sole Filipino nominee at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) to be held on November 4 in Spain.Moira competes with Yuna of Malaysia, Suboi of Vietnam, Rich Brian of Indonesia, Jasmine Sokko of Singapore and Jannine Weigel of Thailand for the award Best Southeast Asia Act.

“Moira Dela Torre is a singer-songwriter with over 400 million streams on Spotify. She started her year with so many achievements. Last MYX Music Awards 2019, she won Mellow Video

of the Year for ‘Tagpuan’ music video with 60.6 million streams on Spotify and 16.7 millions views on YouTube,” MTV said of the Filipina singer on its website.

Voting for Moira as Best Southeast Asia Act is ongoing at https://mtvema.com/en-asia/vote/.

If victorious, Moira would be the third Filipino artist to receive the award after Sarah Geronimo (2013) and James Reid (2017).

Moira is the fifth Filipino artist to be nominated for the award after Geronimo (2013), Reid (2015 and 2017), Nadine Lustre (2015) and IV of Spades (2018).