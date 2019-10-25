Gretchen Barretto reacts to viral Atong Ang photos

MANILA, Philippines — Gretchen Barretto on her Instagram story Thursday posted her reaction to the alleged viral photos linking her and businessman Atong Ang.

The photos supposedly depicted her and Ang sleeping together, first inside an airplane and later in an airport facility. In one of the intimate pictures, Gretchen is seen leaning into Atong's lap.

Atong denied these claims in a statement released on October 20.

Gretchen's online tirade comes as the latest in the Barretto family infighting. The feud turned personal when Marjorie Barretto, in an October 22 interview with TV Patrol, claimed that Ang was her sister's boyfriend after once being in a relationship with Marjorie and their niece, Nicole Barretto.

The Barretto duo's initial squabble was sparked when Atong and Gretchen reportedly attended the wake of Barretto family patriarch Miguel Barretto together on October 16, where President Rodrigo Duterte was present.

Despite mourning the loss of their father, tensions within the family peaked that same night after Marjorie refused to shake hands with Gretchen, as requested by the Chief Executive. Witnesses said Gretchen also had a tussle with one of her nieces, a physical altercation the Presidential Security Group reportedly had to break up.

Gretchen in a statement to ABS-CBN News said, “It was all very nice until Marjorie had a nervous breakdown.”

In another Instagram post, Gretchen said of her photos with Ang, "Unaware. Good morning, San Francisco. I crossed [a] bit over a bit much. This photo was sent through direct message. I'm being asked to react. It is clear I was asleep on a plane ride."

In reference to Marjorie's photo scandal in 2013, Gretchen hit back at her younger sister, saying, "Nothing wrong with these photos. Fully clothed, no naked photos like of Marjorie itchy-very."

She was talking about her younger sister's controversy in 2013 after sexy pictures of Marjorie were leaked onto the Internet.