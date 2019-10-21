'Ghost': Instagram users react to Gerald Anderson's Halloween costume at Black Magic party

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson has again caught the attention of social media users, who even linked his costume at the first Black Magic party last weekend to the alleged cheating controversy involving him and actresses Bea Alonzo and Julia Barretto.

In Star Magic’s Instagram account, the talent agency posted a photo of Gerald attending Star Magic's Halloween costume party.

Instagram users commented on the photo, saying Gerald’s costume would be perfect if he opted to be a ghost.

“Dapat casper costume. Friendly ghost,” an Instagram user commented.

“Dapat di na sya pumunta. Ghost sya e,” another user commented.

In one of Bea’s interview during the peak of the controversy, the actress said Gerald just stopped talking to her. Millennials' term for that is “ghosting.”

“Dapat ghost nalang tutal mahilig ka naman sa ghosting,” an Instagram user commented.

“Mas maganda kung multo para makatotohanan,” another user commented.

Meanwhile, other Instagram users are looking for Julia in the event.

“San si Julia parekoy?” a netizen commented.