Can you spot the difference? From left: Marlon and Shawn Wayans in the 2004 American film; Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil impersonating the movie at the recent 2019 Black Magic party.
Columbia Pictures; Twitter/Star Magic
Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil got Hollywood actor's nod for 'White Chicks' costume at Black Magic party
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2019 - 3:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Marlon Wayans has given his approval to Kapamilya love team Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano who wore a “White Chicks”-inspired costume at the recent Star Magic Halloween party called Black Magic.

In his Twitter account, Marlon, who plays the lead in the 2004 American film, retweeted ABS-CBN News’ photos of Liza and Enrique.

In the movie, Marlon and Shawn Wayans played a pair of FBI agents donning white face to go undercover as white women in order to solve a kidnapping plot.

The movie grossed $113 million worldwide and became the highest-grossing movie of that year.

The public is clamoring for the sequel of the film. In August 2009, a sequel was announced by Sony, though they later cancelled the project.

A sequel was confirmed to be in the works in March 2018. Last June 30, Terry Crews confirmed a sequel on the program "Watch What Happens Live." The deal, however, has not yet been confirmed, said Marlon. 

For their impersonation, Liza and Enrique won as Best Couple Costume at the Black Magic party.

ENRIQUE GIL LIZA SOBERANO STAR MAGIC
