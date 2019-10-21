ALLURE
Real and reel-life couple KathNiel, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, won Best in Costume at the first ever Black Magic party.
Instagram/Star Magic
In Photos: Star Magic stars parade Halloween costumes at Black Magic 2019 party
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2019 - 10:58am

MANILA, Philippines — After showcasing Filipiniana outfits at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball, Kapamilya stars managed by the network's homegrown agency, Star Magic, ushered in the Halloween season with scary and creative costumes at their fest ever 2019 Black Magic party.

"'Tis the night we all gather with trick and treats and scary ensembles: from heroes to beasts and spooky creatures. Come one, come all and join the fun, Halloween festivities," Star Magic said on Twitter.

On Instagram, the talent management agency shared pictures of its artists clad in their choice of Halloween ensembles.

Real and reel-life couple KathNiel, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, won Best in Costume. Kathryn portrayed DC Comics villain Poison Ivy, while Daniel donned a full human eye head mask.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations Kathryn and Daniel! Best in Costume! #BlackMagic2019 #StarMagicHalloween

A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on


 

 

Meanwhile, Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil won as Best Couple Costume for the "White Chicks" transformation.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations Liza and Enrique ! Best Couple Costume! #BlackMagic2019 #StarMagicHalloween

A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on

 

Likewise, "Kadenang Ginto" star Dimples Romana won the  WTF (Wow That’s Fantastic) Costume Award for her Maleficent impersonation.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations Dimples! “WTF” (Wow That’s Fantastic) Costume Award! #BlackMagic2019 #StarMagicHalloween

A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on

Other stars who got special awards included Heaven Peralejo, who got the Sexiest Costume Award for her Wonder Woman garb.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations Heaven! Sexiest Costume Award! #BlackMagic2019 #StarMagicHalloween

A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on

Zeus Collins took home the Funniest Costume honor for channeling Dora the Explorer.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations Zeus! Funniest Costume Award! #BlackMagic2019 #StarMagicHalloween

A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on

Love team MayWard, Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber, were given the Most Creative Costume Award for their cosplay (costume play) of the Japanese anime "One Punch Man."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations Maymay and Edward! Most Creative Costume! #BlackMagic2019 #StarMagicHalloween

A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on

Gillian Vicencio got away with a Scariest Costume citation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations Gillian! Scariest Costume Award! #BlackMagic2019 #StarMagicHalloween

A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on

Kira Balinger won the Best Female Transformation Award for her Harley Quinn costume.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations Kira! Metro’s Best Female Transformation Award! #BlackMagic2019 #StarMagicHalloween

A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on

Enzo Pineda took home the Best Male Transformation Award for portraying Beetlejuice

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations Enzo! Metro’s Best Male Transformation Award! #BlackMagic2019 #StarMagicHalloween

A post shared by Star Magic (@starmagicphils) on

Here are other costumes showcased at the party.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DANIEL PADILLA KATHNIEL KATHRYN BERNARDO STAR MAGIC

