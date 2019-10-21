In Photos: Star Magic stars parade Halloween costumes at Black Magic 2019 party

MANILA, Philippines — After showcasing Filipiniana outfits at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball, Kapamilya stars managed by the network's homegrown agency, Star Magic, ushered in the Halloween season with scary and creative costumes at their fest ever 2019 Black Magic party.

"'Tis the night we all gather with trick and treats and scary ensembles: from heroes to beasts and spooky creatures. Come one, come all and join the fun, Halloween festivities," Star Magic said on Twitter.

On Instagram, the talent management agency shared pictures of its artists clad in their choice of Halloween ensembles.

Real and reel-life couple KathNiel, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, won Best in Costume. Kathryn portrayed DC Comics villain Poison Ivy, while Daniel donned a full human eye head mask.





Meanwhile, Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil won as Best Couple Costume for the "White Chicks" transformation.

Likewise, "Kadenang Ginto" star Dimples Romana won the WTF (Wow That’s Fantastic) Costume Award for her Maleficent impersonation.

Other stars who got special awards included Heaven Peralejo, who got the Sexiest Costume Award for her Wonder Woman garb.

Zeus Collins took home the Funniest Costume honor for channeling Dora the Explorer.

Love team MayWard, Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber, were given the Most Creative Costume Award for their cosplay (costume play) of the Japanese anime "One Punch Man."

Gillian Vicencio got away with a Scariest Costume citation.

Kira Balinger won the Best Female Transformation Award for her Harley Quinn costume.

Enzo Pineda took home the Best Male Transformation Award for portraying Beetlejuice

Here are other costumes showcased at the party.