Nadine Lustre with her 2019 Best Actress FAMAS award
Instagram/Nadine Lustre, file
Nadine Lustre bags fourth best actress award for the year
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2019 - 6:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya stars Nadine Lustre and Carlo Aquino received the top acting awards at the regional awards of the 2019 Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Nadine bagged the Best Actress in a Leading Role honor for the movie “Ulan,” while Carlo received the Beast Actor in a Leading Role distinction.

This is the fourth Best Actress award for the year for Lustre, who also received the same distinction for "Never Not Love You" at Young Critics Circle, FAMAS and Gawad Urian Awards this year. 

The winners in the regional awards will represent their country at the gala finals in December.Viva Films' and HOOQ’s “Ulan” also won the Best Feature Film, Best Direction (Fiction), Best Original Screenplay, Best Sound and Best Cinematography.

“The General’s Daughter” actor Tirso Cruz III won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award, while “Kadenang Ginto” actress Dimples Romana won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role honor.

 
Here is the complete list of winners:
 
Philippines
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Carlo Aquino – "Ulan" by HOOQ
 
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Nadine Lustre – "Ulan" by HOOQ
 
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Tirso Cruz III – "The General’s Daughter" by ABS-CBN
 
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Dimples Romana (Diana Marie Romana Ahmee) for "Kadenang Ginto" by ABS-CBN
 
Best Adaptation of an Existing Format
"World of Dance Philippines" by ABS-CBN
 
Best Animated Program or Series (2D or 3D)
"Barangay 143" by Synergy88 Entertainment Media for GMA 7
 
Best Branded Program or Series
"Coke Studio S2: Homecoming" by UXS for ABS-CBN and Coke Studios
 
Best Comedy Performance
"Michael V" – Smart Shoes by First Elimination
 
Best Comedy Program
"Pepito, The Ringbearer" by GMA Network
 
Best Current Affairs Programme or Series
"I-Witness: The Island with No Land" by GMA Network
 
Best Direction (Fiction)
Irene Villamor – "Ulan" by HOOQ
 
Best Direction (Non-Fiction)
Moshe Ladanga – "Sex Talks with Dr. Holmes" by HOOQ
 
Best Documentary Program (one-off)
"The Atom Araullo Specials: Babies 4Sale.Ph" by GMA Network
 
Best Documentary Series
"Investigative Documentaries: Confined" by GMA Network
 
Best Drama Series
"Barangay 143" by Synergy88 Entertainment Media for GMA 7
 
Best Feature Film
"Ulan" by HOOQ
 
Best Telenovela or Soap Opera Series
"The General’s Daughter" by ABS-CBN
 
Best General Entertainment, Game or Quiz Program
"ASAP Natin ‘To" by ABS-CBN
 
Best Immersive (360, VR)
"360 Perspective: Women of the Mountains" by FYT Media – LYF
 
Best Infotainment Program
"One at Heart with Jessica Soho: Iceland" by GMA Network
 
Best Lifestyle Program
"Drew Hits the Road: Sustainable Tourism in Siargao" by GMA Network
 
Best Lifestyle, Entertainment Presenter/Host
Drew Arellano – "Drew Hits the Road: Cagayan" by GMA Network
 
Best Music or Dance Program
"Studio 7 Musikalye" by GMA Network
 
Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor
Cathy Yang for "Market Edge" by ANC (ABS-CBN News Channel) / Sarimanok News Network
 
Best News Program
"24 Hours: Mid-term Elections Coverage" by GMA Network
 
Best Non-Scripted Entertainment
"Starstruck First Elimination" by GMA Network
 
Best Original Program by a Streamer/OTT
"Batang Poz" by ABS-CBN/ iWant
 
Best Original Screenplay
Irene Villamor – "Ulan" by HOOQ
 
Best Promo or Trailer
"Love You Two" Trailer by GMA Network
 
Best Short Form Content
"Sex Talks with Dr. Holmes" by HOOQ
 
Best Single Drama or Telemovie
"Maalaala Mo Kaya – Human Trafficking Teacher" by ABS-CBN
 
Best Single News Story/Report
"GMA News: Microplastics in Tahong (Green Mussels)" by GMA Network
 
Best Cinematography
Neil Daza – "Ulan" by HOOQ
 
Best Sound
"Ulan" by HOOQ
 
Best Theme Song or Title Theme
"Barangay 143 – Liga ng Buhay" by Thyro, Yumi & Shehyee for Synergy88 Entertainment
 
Best Visual or Special FX in TV Series or Feature Film
"Mystified" by Sanggre Productions for iflix

