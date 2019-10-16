Nadine Lustre bags fourth best actress award for the year

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya stars Nadine Lustre and Carlo Aquino received the top acting awards at the regional awards of the 2019 Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Nadine bagged the Best Actress in a Leading Role honor for the movie “Ulan,” while Carlo received the Beast Actor in a Leading Role distinction.

This is the fourth Best Actress award for the year for Lustre, who also received the same distinction for "Never Not Love You" at Young Critics Circle, FAMAS and Gawad Urian Awards this year.

The winners in the regional awards will represent their country at the gala finals in December.Viva Films' and HOOQ’s “Ulan” also won the Best Feature Film, Best Direction (Fiction), Best Original Screenplay, Best Sound and Best Cinematography.

“The General’s Daughter” actor Tirso Cruz III won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award, while “Kadenang Ginto” actress Dimples Romana won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role honor.



Here is the complete list of winners:



Philippines

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Carlo Aquino – "Ulan" by HOOQ



Best Actress in a Leading Role

Nadine Lustre – "Ulan" by HOOQ



Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tirso Cruz III – "The General’s Daughter" by ABS-CBN



Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Dimples Romana (Diana Marie Romana Ahmee) for "Kadenang Ginto" by ABS-CBN



Best Adaptation of an Existing Format

"World of Dance Philippines" by ABS-CBN



Best Animated Program or Series (2D or 3D)

"Barangay 143" by Synergy88 Entertainment Media for GMA 7



Best Branded Program or Series

"Coke Studio S2: Homecoming" by UXS for ABS-CBN and Coke Studios



Best Comedy Performance

"Michael V" – Smart Shoes by First Elimination



Best Comedy Program

"Pepito, The Ringbearer" by GMA Network



Best Current Affairs Programme or Series

"I-Witness: The Island with No Land" by GMA Network



Best Direction (Fiction)

Irene Villamor – "Ulan" by HOOQ



Best Direction (Non-Fiction)

Moshe Ladanga – "Sex Talks with Dr. Holmes" by HOOQ



Best Documentary Program (one-off)

"The Atom Araullo Specials: Babies 4Sale.Ph" by GMA Network



Best Documentary Series

"Investigative Documentaries: Confined" by GMA Network



Best Drama Series

"Barangay 143" by Synergy88 Entertainment Media for GMA 7



Best Feature Film

"Ulan" by HOOQ



Best Telenovela or Soap Opera Series

"The General’s Daughter" by ABS-CBN



Best General Entertainment, Game or Quiz Program

"ASAP Natin ‘To" by ABS-CBN



Best Immersive (360, VR)

"360 Perspective: Women of the Mountains" by FYT Media – LYF



Best Infotainment Program

"One at Heart with Jessica Soho: Iceland" by GMA Network



Best Lifestyle Program

"Drew Hits the Road: Sustainable Tourism in Siargao" by GMA Network



Best Lifestyle, Entertainment Presenter/Host

Drew Arellano – "Drew Hits the Road: Cagayan" by GMA Network



Best Music or Dance Program

"Studio 7 Musikalye" by GMA Network



Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor

Cathy Yang for "Market Edge" by ANC (ABS-CBN News Channel) / Sarimanok News Network



Best News Program

"24 Hours: Mid-term Elections Coverage" by GMA Network



Best Non-Scripted Entertainment

"Starstruck First Elimination" by GMA Network



Best Original Program by a Streamer/OTT

"Batang Poz" by ABS-CBN/ iWant



Best Original Screenplay

Irene Villamor – "Ulan" by HOOQ



Best Promo or Trailer

"Love You Two" Trailer by GMA Network



Best Short Form Content

"Sex Talks with Dr. Holmes" by HOOQ



Best Single Drama or Telemovie

"Maalaala Mo Kaya – Human Trafficking Teacher" by ABS-CBN



Best Single News Story/Report

"GMA News: Microplastics in Tahong (Green Mussels)" by GMA Network



Best Cinematography

Neil Daza – "Ulan" by HOOQ



Best Sound

"Ulan" by HOOQ



Best Theme Song or Title Theme

"Barangay 143 – Liga ng Buhay" by Thyro, Yumi & Shehyee for Synergy88 Entertainment



Best Visual or Special FX in TV Series or Feature Film

"Mystified" by Sanggre Productions for iflix