Celebrities react to Panelo's 'commute challenge'

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities shared their thoughts on the challenge made by Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo after he commuted from Marikina to Malacañan in nearly four hours on Friday morning.

Panelo recently said that there is no transport crisis in the country. He, however, was late for his work by 46 minutes even if he left his home at 5:15 a.m.

Late na sya para sa normal na pasok na 8:00 AM ng taga gobyerno at masama nito nadamay pa ibang pasahero. Charot! https://t.co/TdmK6tifJF — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) October 11, 2019

Outspoken comedian Ethel Booba, who said that she and Rufa Mae Quinto need to give their “Booba” tag to Panelo after his statement on transport crisis, wrote on her Twitter that Paolo Bediones will give Panelo his next challenge.

Ethel was referring to her defunct show “Extra Challenge” with co-host Paolo.

Okay tapos na ang 1st round. Si Patner @paolobediones naman ang mag announce ng next challenge mo. Charot! #ExtraChallenge https://t.co/HUBme65BVf — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) October 11, 2019

Actress Agot Isidro, meanwhile, said that now that Panelo experienced the suffering of the commuting public, she asked the spokesman if there is still no traffic crisis.

Ok.



Now do that everyday.



Wala pa ring krisis? https://t.co/K35VuAD5y2 — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) October 11, 2019

After experiencing the daily burden of commuters, Panelo clarified that his statement meant that there was "no crisis" because Filipinos are creative.

“Ang punto ko lang dun, we are very creative people. When we’re confronted with a situation na hostile, we adjust. ‘Yan ang pagka-malikhain ng Pilipino,” Panelo said.

Actor and spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo retweeted Panelo’s statement, saying that the spokesman already admitted that the system works against the public.

Ah, so ‘yun na nga. Inamin na the system works against us. Taumbayan daw ang mag-a-adjust. Kasi walang magagawa ang gobyerno. Kasi inutil. ????????‍?? https://t.co/vW1nGUxH9S — Juan Miguel Severo ?????‍???? (@TheRainBro) October 11, 2019

“Ah, so ‘yun na nga. Inamin na the system works against us. Taumbayan daw ang mag-a-adjust. Kasi walang magagawa ang gobyerno. Kasi inutil,” Juan Miguel said.