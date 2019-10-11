Panelo arrives at Malacañan after near 4-hour commute

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo took almost four hours from Marikina to Manila as he commuted to
The
At 6:45 a.m.,
GOOD MORNING AYAN MAGCOMMUTE KA!!!!— Rya Ducusin (@RyaDucusin) October 10, 2019
Kinausap niyapa ako.
Panelo: Araw
arawka nagcocommute iha?
Me: Wala
naman akongchoice.
Overheard:
Police: Taxi sir?
Panelo: Hindi. Jeep
lang hanggangSta. Mesa.#PaneloCommutes
Good luck kung
papasakayinka pic .twitter.com/ avdrNPPC9e
Twitter user Erika
— Erika Pelipel (@erikapels) October 10, 2019
kasabay ko sajeep ngayonsi Panelo. in fairness to him, walangbodyguards. commute kung commute. sabi nya, around 5:15 sya nagsimulang bumyahe. until now WALA PA SYA SA MALACANANG! pic .twitter.com/SbmRw4pcjI
Sec. Panelo apparently took a jeepney going to Sta. Mesa— christina mendez (@xtinamen) October 10, 2019
enrouteto Malacañang. (Fotos from Sec. Panelo) pic .twitter.com/ eUsJZbazF5
LOOK: More photos of Sec. Panelo’s commute today. #commutechallengeaccepted pic— christina mendez (@xtinamen) October 10, 2019
.twitter.com/3Id5CtLkeS
After four jeepney rides, Panelo hitched a ride with a civilian motorcycle to
Panelo arrived at
After his nearly four-hour commute to work Friday morning, Panelo maintained his position that there is no mass transport crisis in Metro Manila.
"Kung may
- Latest
- Trending