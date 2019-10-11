Panelo arrives at Malacañan after near 4-hour commute

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo took almost four hours from Marikina to Manila as he commuted to Malacañan .

The Malacañang spokesman accepted the challenge of progressive groups to commute to work following his comment that there is no transportation crisis in Metro Manila.

At 6:45 a.m., Panelo was seen waiting for a jeepney in Concepcion, Marikina City, as posted by Twitter user Rya Ducusin .

GOOD MORNING AYAN MAGCOMMUTE KA!!!!



Kinausap niya pa ako.

Panelo: Araw araw ka nagcocommute iha ?

Me: Wala naman akong choice.



Overheard:

Police: Taxi sir?

Panelo: Hindi. Jeep lang hanggang Sta. Mesa.#PaneloCommutes



Good luck kung papasakayin ka pic . twitter.com/ avdrNPPC9e — Rya Ducusin (@RyaDucusin) October 10, 2019

Twitter user Erika Pelipel posted a photo of Panelo on a jeepney to Stop N Shop in Sta. Mesa from Marikina, noting that the presidential spokesman left his home at around 5:15 a.m.

kasabay ko sa jeep ngayon si Panelo. in fairness to him, walang bodyguards. commute kung commute. sabi nya , around 5:15 sya nagsimulang bumyahe . until now WALA PA SYA SA MALACANANG! pic . twitter.com/SbmRw4pcjI — Erika Pelipel (@erikapels) October 10, 2019

Sec. Panelo apparently took a jeepney going to Sta. Mesa enroute to Malacañang . (Fotos from Sec. Panelo) pic . twitter.com/ eUsJZbazF5 — christina mendez (@xtinamen) October 10, 2019

After four jeepney rides, Panelo hitched a ride with a civilian motorcycle to Malacañang . He was supposed to ride a tricycle but it did not work.

Panelo arrived at Malacañang at around 8:46 a.m.

After his nearly four-hour commute to work Friday morning, Panelo maintained his position that there is no mass transport crisis in Metro Manila.