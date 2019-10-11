EXPLAINERS
Panelo arrives at Malacañan after near 4-hour commute
(Philstar.com) - October 11, 2019 - 10:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo took almost four hours from Marikina to Manila as he commuted to Malacañan.

The Malacañang spokesman accepted the challenge of progressive groups to commute to work following his comment that there is no transportation crisis in Metro Manila.

At 6:45 a.m., Panelo was seen waiting for a jeepney in Concepcion, Marikina City, as posted by Twitter user Rya Ducusin.

Twitter user Erika Pelipel posted a photo of Panelo on a jeepney to Stop N Shop in Sta. Mesa from Marikina, noting that the presidential spokesman left his home at around 5:15 a.m.

After four jeepney rides, Panelo hitched a ride with a civilian motorcycle to Malacañang. He was supposed to ride a tricycle but it did not work.

Panelo arrived at Malacañang at around 8:46 a.m.

After his nearly four-hour commute to work Friday morning, Panelo maintained his position that there is no mass transport crisis in Metro Manila.

"Kung may problema, may solusyon. Otherwise, that's not a problem," he told reporters. — Patricia Lourdes Viray with reports from Christina Mendez

