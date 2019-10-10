Chito Miranda reveals why Neri Naig chose him over richer, more handsome stars

MANILA, Philippines — Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda has become viral again as he wrote a lengthy letter for wife Neri Naig Miranda.

In his Facebook account, Chito posted a photo of his wife, with an open letter telling the public how much he loves Neri.

“Asawa ko yan. She's beautiful, she's smart, she's sweet, she's kind, she's caring and considerate, she's patient, forgiving, and most importantly, she's mine,” Chito wrote.

Chito, however, said that his post is not about Neri but about him and why his wife loves him.

“Di ako gwapo pero patay na patay sya sa akin. Well, to be fair...patay na patay din naman ako sa kanya, so quits lang hahaha! Wag nyong sasabihin na palibhasa sikat ako kaya nya ko sinagot... eh ang daming di hamak na mas sikat sa akin na nanligaw sa kanya, ako pa rin ang pinili nya,” he shared.

“Wag nyo rin sasabihin na siguro dahil mayaman ako kaya nya ko pinili, kasi hindi naman talaga ako mayaman (mas mayaman pa nga sya sa akin ngayon eh!) May mga nanligaw at naging boyfriend sya na sooobrang yaman at madaming sasakyan...pero pinili nya ako kahit lumang Jazz lang ang sasakyan ko,” he added.

He jokingly said that he doesn’t think that Neri only loves him because of his "abs and perfect body."

“Alam nyo kung bakit nya ko minahal? Kasi I'd drive for 3hrs just to spend an hour with her, and travel for another 3hrs going back home. At sa 1 hour na kasama ko sya, papatawanin ko sya at aalaskahin, kukulitin at tatratuhin bilang tropa...pero may kasamang malisya, kasi alam nya na may gusto ako sa kanya,” he said.

The OPM singer also gave tips for other men planning to court a girl.

“Here's a tip: Make sure that she knows na ayaw mo na 'friends' lang, but always treat her like a friend. Yung totoong friend ha? Dapat para ka nyang daddy, kuya, at bestfriend. Always treat her like a princess, pero dapat kaya mo rin syang kutusan paminsan-minsan!” he said.

“Sinisigurado ko na masaya sya kapag kasama nya ko...para mamiss nya ako at hanap-hanapin tuwing wala ako haha! Never ko din pinagtulakan ang sarili ko sa kanya...pero pinaparamdam ko na pinapangahalagahan ko talaga sya above everyone and everything else,” he added.

He also said that Neri didn’t ask him to stop his foolishness, but it was him who decided to cut it because he “wanted her to be in love with someone who was worth loving.”

“I needed to be someone worthy of that love...kasi kung hindi mawawala sya. And lastly, bumili ako ng bagoong na may gayuma sa palengke ng Luksuhin, at humingi ako ng magic helmet kay God. Ayun...nasira ulo nya. Ngayon, asawa ko na sya,” he jokingly added.

Chito and Neri married last December 2014 and they have a son, Miggy.

