'I thought it was a mistake': Gloria Diaz shares how she got into Netflix series 'Insatiable'

MANILA, Philippines — Debby Ryan and Dallas Roberts, stars of Netflix’s Original Series "Insatiable," are in Manila to promote Season 2 of their dark comedy show that launches October 11. They are joined by Philippines' very own Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, who has a special guest appearance on the show.

Gloria, who aptly plays a former beauty queen turned fierce pageant coach named Gloria Reyes in the series, shared how she was cast in her role and her experience while filming on set.

“They just messaged me, and I thought it was a mistake,” she said. “I was just overwhelmed with everything. Everyone was so nice. They kept saying, ‘Welcome,’ but I said, ‘The more you welcome me, the more stressed I became.’”

“Bob is a pageant coach, while Gloria is a pageant goddess,” added Dallas. “So [Bob] is both intimidated and completely in awe of her. It was intensely fun to play it.”

"Insatiable" Season 2, which streams on Netflix this October 11, follows Patty, whose past is finally catching up with her.

“In Season 2, you begin to see Patty become more self-aware, more self-assured. She definitely starts to look more internally and learn more about herself and her relationships, what she wants and how she intends to get it,” said Debby about her character’s evolution. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Kat Leandicho