MOVIES
MUSIC
'I thought it was a mistake': Gloria Diaz shares how she got into Netflix series 'Insatiable'
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2019 - 7:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Debby Ryan and Dallas Roberts, stars of Netflix’s Original Series "Insatiable," are in Manila to promote Season 2 of their dark comedy show that launches October 11. They are joined by Philippines' very own Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, who has a special guest appearance on the show. 

Gloria, who aptly plays a former beauty queen turned fierce pageant coach named Gloria Reyes in the series, shared how she was cast in her role and her experience while filming on set. 

“They just messaged me, and I thought it was a mistake,” she said. “I was just overwhelmed with everything. Everyone was so nice. They kept saying, ‘Welcome,’ but I said, ‘The more you welcome me, the more stressed I became.’”

“Bob is a pageant coach, while Gloria is a pageant goddess,” added Dallas. “So [Bob] is both intimidated and completely in awe of her. It was intensely fun to play it.”

"Insatiable" Season 2, which streams on Netflix this October 11, follows Patty, whose past is finally catching up with her.

“In Season 2, you begin to see Patty become more self-aware, more self-assured. She definitely starts to look more internally and learn more about herself and her relationships, what she wants and how she intends to get it,” said Debby about her character’s evolution. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Kat Leandicho

GLORIA DIAZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Paolo Ballesteros sets unofficial world record
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Paolo Ballesteros has set an unofficial world record for not blinking for one hour, 17 minutes and three se...
Entertainment
Back triumphant from Berlin
By Ricky Lo | 21 hours ago
They ran and they came home triumphant, some members of the Philippine team that joined the Berlin Marathon showing off their...
Entertainment
Sponsored
Kathryn, Nadine, Heart and fellow Pond’s girls open up about hesitations
By Gerald Dizon | 5 days ago
Pond’s celebrity ambassadors Nadine Lustre, Heart Evangelista, Kathryn Bernardo, Gabbi Garcia, and Ylona Garcia join...
Entertainment
Wedding of the year? Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati share details about upcoming nuptials
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Richard and Sarah, who met when they were paired as a love team for a GMA-7 teleserye, have two sons, Zion and Kai.
Entertainment
Maine Mendoza clarifies misconception about deaf people
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza has cleared a common misconception that deaf people have no voice.
Entertainment
Latest
21 hours ago
All about the colorful lives & sacrifices of OFWs
By Boy Abunda | 21 hours ago
A closer look at how small screen viewing can captivate the hearts and minds of people will reveal that storylines primarily...
Entertainment
21 hours ago
Film review: The Goldfinch An excess baggage of expectations
By Philip Cu Unjieng | 21 hours ago
Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2014, Donna Tartt’s novel The Goldfinch, now comes to the screen with, understandably,...
Entertainment
21 hours ago
Jazz fuels FIRe in Manila
By Nenet Galang-Pereña | 21 hours ago
World-renowned blood drum spirit American Jazz Quartet leader, Royal Hartigan, performing with the University of the Philippines...
Entertainment
21 hours ago
My encounter with the 1st Pinoy Emmy winner
By Rogelio Constantino Medina | 21 hours ago
The first Filipino Emmy Award winner Jess Espanola, an animator of The Simpsons for years, has been staying in Quezon City...
Entertainment
1 day ago
Maja Salvador wins Best Actress in South Korea
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
She was also escorted by her boyfriend, Rambo Nunez.
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with