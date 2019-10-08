MOVIES
WATCH: Samantha Lo braves Venezuela political crisis for Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2019 - 9:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the ongoing political unrest in Venezuela that made some countries back out from this year's Miss Grand International (MGI) pageant, Philippines' Samantha Lo is all set to compete for the country's first crown on October 25.

"Win or lose, I'm just going to give you the best show you've ever seen," avowed the 26-year-old English instructor from Cebu.

"I consider this crown as a new form of growth for me. Despite the controversy, I don't listen to any of that. I can't be thankful for any crown. This crown was for me."

In a prior exclusive interview with Philstar.com, it can be recalled that Samantha said she trusts that Binibining Pilipinas and MGI will not put her and other contestants in harm's way, so she would continue competing in Venezuela despite being stopped by some people fearing for her safety.

"I trust that the pageant will be double-checked... I trust that the organizers are gonna take care of us," she told Philstar.com.

"I focus on doing my best. This is a process I really am enjoying. I've completely changed my mannerisms, be a little bit more babae, more dalaga."

During her recent send-off, Samantha also reacted to a viral video that showed the pageant's president Nawat Itsaragrisil promising that the Philippines will win this year.

"I worked hard for everything that I have in life I don't expect anything and handed to me."

Apart from preparing her Spanish and history-inspired national costume, Samantha shared part of her three-month training is to become more extrovert.

"This pageant is for those who are very bubbly, very charming, very energetic. I'm more mellow... I'm lucky to have a trainer that would give me a great personality development trainings and now I've achieved that kind of bubbly spark, that enthusiasm and happiness." — Videos by Kat Leandicho, EC Toledo IV

