MOVIES
MUSIC
Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr., file
Wedding of the year? Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati share details about upcoming nuptials
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2019 - 7:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati announced that their wedding will be on March 2020.

The couple announced the date of their wedding at the Sunday noontime variety show “ASAP Natin To.”

“We’re happy to announce that we are finally getting married on March 2020 here in Manila and we’re looking forward to that day,” Richard declared.

In a press conference after “ASAP,” Sarah and Richard said they chose March because it is a significant month for them.

"We chose March because we got engaged in March. Kai (their second son) was born in March... March is a very special month for us, so we felt March would be right to get married," Sarah explained.

"Parang everything aligned. When we were checking the dates, when we were checking availabilities, everything, parang everything aligned for March. So we decided, let's do it in March," Richard added.

Fans are invited to Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati’s journey to forever as the showbiz couple will soon appear in various ABS-CBN shows and other Kapamilya multimedia platforms to reveal details about their much-anticipated wedding in March 2020.

The couple got engaged last March 2017. Richard proposed in Switzerland while they were hiking a snowy mountain.

Richard and Sarah, who met when they were paired as a love team for a GMA-7 teleserye, have two sons, Zion and Kai.

CELEBRITY WEDDINGS RICHARD GUTIERREZ AND SARAH LAHBATI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Exclusive
WATCH: Teary-eyed Miss Globe Philippines 2019 Leren Bautista recalls being bullying victim
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2019 Leren Mae Bautista has just arrived in Montenegro to compete at the 2019 Miss Globe pageant...
Entertainment
Have you tried ‘bread crumbing’ and ‘orbiting’?
By Pat-P Daza | 19 hours ago
Last week, I wrote how eloping these days is almost unheard of. Today, I must admit I’m lost with the terms millennials...
Entertainment
Danny Dolor’s ‘dream project’ & Mother Lily’s bioflick
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
There are three good reasons why I look forward to the barkada’s usually-potluck weekend salu-salo.
Entertainment
‘A generation is coming to pass’: Tony Mabesa, Amalia Fuentes take final bow
2 days ago
“Right before our eyes, a generation is coming to pass."
Entertainment
Sponsored
Kathryn, Nadine, Heart and fellow Pond’s girls open up about hesitations
By Gerald Dizon | 4 days ago
Pond’s celebrity ambassadors Nadine Lustre, Heart Evangelista, Kathryn Bernardo, Gabbi Garcia, and Ylona Garcia join...
Entertainment
Latest
53 minutes ago
Maine Mendoza clarifies misconception about deaf people
By Jan Milo Severo | 53 minutes ago
Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza has cleared a common misconception that deaf people have no voice.
Entertainment
2 hours ago
Maja Salvador wins Best Actress in South Korea
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
She was also escorted by her boyfriend, Rambo Nunez.
Entertainment
5 hours ago
Paolo Ballesteros sets unofficial world record
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapuso actor Paolo Ballesteros has set an unofficial world record for not blinking for one hour, 17 minutes and three se...
Entertainment
Exclusive
6 hours ago
WATCH: Miss Globe bet Leren Bautista admits she used to hate being morena
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
In a prior exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Leren admitted that she used to hate being a "morena" or brown-skinned,...
Entertainment
19 hours ago
Time again for Pinoy Playlist
By Baby A. Gil | 19 hours ago
It is Pinoy Playlist Music Festival time once again. If you will recall, there was the same event a year ago wherein musicians...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with