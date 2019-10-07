Wedding of the year? Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati share details about upcoming nuptials

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati announced that their wedding will be on March 2020.

The couple announced the date of their wedding at the Sunday noontime variety show “ASAP Natin To.”

“We’re happy to announce that we are finally getting married on March 2020 here in Manila and we’re looking forward to that day,” Richard declared.

In a press conference after “ASAP,” Sarah and Richard said they chose March because it is a significant month for them.

"We chose March because we got engaged in March. Kai (their second son) was born in March... March is a very special month for us, so we felt March would be right to get married," Sarah explained.

"Parang everything aligned. When we were checking the dates, when we were checking availabilities, everything, parang everything aligned for March. So we decided, let's do it in March," Richard added.

Fans are invited to Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati’s journey to forever as the showbiz couple will soon appear in various ABS-CBN shows and other Kapamilya multimedia platforms to reveal details about their much-anticipated wedding in March 2020.

The couple got engaged last March 2017. Richard proposed in Switzerland while they were hiking a snowy mountain.

Richard and Sarah, who met when they were paired as a love team for a GMA-7 teleserye, have two sons, Zion and Kai.