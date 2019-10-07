Maine Mendoza clarifies misconception about deaf people

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza has cleared a common misconception that deaf people have no voice.

In her Twitter account, the “Eat Bulaga” host reposted an infographic about deaf people.

YES YES! Let me just clear this common misconception about deaf people. DEAF PEOPLE HAVE VOICES; but many prefer to sign (using FSL: Filipino Sign Langauge) because it is their first language and their right. Therefore, the term Deaf-Mute is not right dahil HINDI PO SILA PIPI. ?? https://t.co/a7aJvwe8hl — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) October 6, 2019

“YES YES! Let me just clear this common misconception about deaf people. DEAF PEOPLE HAVE VOICES; but many prefer to sign (using FSL: Filipino Sign Langauge) because it is their first language and their right. Therefore, the term Deaf-Mute is not right dahil HINDI PO SILA PIPI,” Maine wrote.

Maine also retweeted a reply on her post by a boy who seems to be deaf as he thanked Maine for standing by with deaf people via sign language.

“So thank po ate maine at carlo and direk cruz . I hope all people can wacht what deaf is other tao di po maintindihan ano feel sa amin. Sometime other tao sbi kmi tanga and kmi wala karaptan ibig. Same my friend deaf and i mute i can hear po thank you po,” the Twitter user wrote.

Maine stars as a sign language tutor in the upcoming film “Isa Pa With Feelings” with Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino, who plays a deaf character.