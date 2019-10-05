Yao Yao finds soul mate in Fandy Fan

KUALA LUMPUR — Taiwanese actress Kuo Shu-Yao and her new leading man Fandy Fan couldn’t help but tickle their audience’s romantic bones when she admitted that she has found Fan to be more like a “soul mate” to her after getting to know him quite well during the filming of the second season of the highly successful series The Teenage Psychic set to premiere via a back-to-back episode on HBO and HBO Go tomorrow, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m.

During the promotional junket of the award-winning series held at the St. Regis Hotel in this city recently, Yao Yao (Shu-Yao’s nickname) revealed how it was inevitable for her and Fan to become soul mates during the production.

She said, “I know that he was kind of afraid or uncomfortable with me in the beginning but after working together closely, we discovered this great chemistry between us as a product of our excellent working relationship. We didn’t intentionally nurture any on-screen or off-screen chemistry, but if you watch the Season 2 of the series, you will understand what I mean.”

Shu-Yao explains further, “During filming, we act out what was expected of us. We let everything happen in front of the camera, like it was a real experience, just like in real life. That’s where acting becomes so much more interesting. Even though we do not live that kind of life in real life, acting them out makes it as real as can be. It is real to me.”

The 28-year-old award-winning actress continues, “For example, I have never been in a relationship and never had a boyfriend before, but because my role in Teenage Psychic (as Xiao Zhen) has a boyfriend, when it happened to her it makes me feel like I also have a boyfriend. You know, like having a real relationship, real feelings and emotions. Acting makes it very true and real to me.”

So, is this romanticism of being soul mates extended even after shooting ended? Yao Yao was quick to give the disclaimer, “It is so difficult to explain. l know that even after the shooting, we are still great buddies. Like we have known each other from the past life. Like we have known each other for a very, very long time. But this is only on screen. We truly understand each other. We are still soul mates, but not in a romantic way.”

Shu-Yao reprises her role in the series as a psychic born with the gift to see spirits, communicate with them and help the seekers who go to the temple where she works, to put closure in their issues with loved ones who have passed away.

Season 1 has left Xiao Zhen with a traumatic year when she fell in love for the first time, lost her boyfriend in a tragic accident, and was trapped by responsibilities at the temple she works for. In Season 2, Xiao Zhen faces new challenges as president of the drama club at school, peer pressure and academic challenges and most of all, the confusion of looking at a new love interest.

Fandy Fan, who said he auditioned for the first season of The Teenage Psychic in 2017 but failed to bag a role then, is now a latest addition to the cast of The Teenage Psychic Season 2. He plays the role of Zhang Yuxuan, a sickly student who has overprotective parents and who will be the new love interest of Xiao Zhen. He is quick to say that his role is definitely not a replacement for anybody. “This is a new story, a new road to trek for me. I just hope that the audience will see that I gave it my best and that they will be able to learn something from it,” he said.

Yao Yao revealed that Teenage Pscyhic is the story of an actual psychic named Sofia. She narrated, “Sofia actually has the supernatural ability to connect with the spirits. It’s our director who knows her personally and from whom they built the story around. She helped me a lot in preparing me for the role. She served as my peg when I act out the role.”

Both Yao Yao and Fan are excited about the new season. They said, “There has been a lot of developments. There are new cast members, new sparks flying within the new characters and we know that it helps make us better actors as well.”

But if there is a message that both actors want their audience to take from the unique mini-series, it is acceptance. Fan said, “We didn’t really deal with very serious topics in The Teenage Psychic Season 2. In fact, a lot of the issues are common among teenagers. But if anything, we want the public to learn acceptance. In school and even in adult life, the story will show that it is an important lesson to be learned.”

Yao Yao ended the interview by saying she hopes to graduate from being a Teenage Psychic to become a Grandma Psychic in the possible succeeding seasons three, four, five and six of the series.