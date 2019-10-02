WATCH: Gloria Diaz shows acting chops in new Netflix series trailer

MOVIES
(Philstar.com) - October 2, 2019 - 10:18am

MANILA, Philippines — Debby Ryan, who plays Patty Bladell, and Dallas Roberts, who plays pageant coach Bob Armstrong in the Netflix series "Insatiable," will be coming to Manila on October 8 together with guest star, Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz. 

Ryan invites Filipino fans in a video uploaded on Netflix's Facebook page. Fans can check the official Netflix Philippines Instagram page to find out how they can be part of the meet-and-greet event. 

Starting October 2, for a limited time, anyone in the Philippines (even non-Netflix members) will be able to watch the first episode of "Insatiable Season 1" for free. The free episode can be viewed at Netflix.com/insatiable on desktop, as well as on Chrome browsers on Android. iPhone/iPad users will be prompted to enter their email address to receive a link through which they can watch the episode on their desktop.

In season two of "Insatiable," we find Patty dealing with, well, a lot. Her past is haunting her, and her struggle to be “good” is becoming harder and harder each day as she battles her inner demons. And Bob - well - he’s helping her cover up Christian’s murder, but just how far will his loyalties go? Will he continue to allow his romantic relationships, his career ambitions, and his integrity to take a beating, just to help Patty pursue her pageant dreams? And when beauty queens start going missing, who’s to blame? Patty’s rage? Or is there more at play? 

Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with over 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

