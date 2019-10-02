WATCH: Gloria Diaz shows acting chops in new Netflix series trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Debby Ryan, who plays Patty Bladell, and Dallas Roberts, who plays pageant coach Bob Armstrong in the Netflix series "Insatiable," will be coming to Manila on October 8 together with guest star, Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz.

Ryan invites Filipino fans in a video uploaded on Netflix's Facebook page. Fans can check the official Netflix Philippines Instagram page to find out how they can be part of the meet-and-greet event.

Starting October 2, for a limited time, anyone in the Philippines (even non-Netflix members) will be able to watch the first episode of "Insatiable Season 1" for free. The free episode can be viewed at Netflix.com/insatiable on desktop, as well as on Chrome browsers on Android. iPhone/iPad users will be prompted to enter their email address to receive a link through which they can watch the episode on their desktop.

In season two of "Insatiable," we find Patty dealing with, well, a lot. Her past is haunting her, and her struggle to be “good” is becoming harder and harder each day as she battles her inner demons. And Bob - well - he’s helping her cover up Christian’s murder, but just how far will his loyalties go? Will he continue to allow his romantic relationships, his career ambitions, and his integrity to take a beating, just to help Patty pursue her pageant dreams? And when beauty queens start going missing, who’s to blame? Patty’s rage? Or is there more at play?

