Tad as a mentally-challenged guy trapped in a large man’s body.
Tanghalang Pilipino’s Jonathan Tadioan gets biggest break in Katsuri
Gian Carlo Vizcarra (The Philippine Star) - September 24, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Tanghalang Pilipino Actors’ Company’s (AC) most senior and highly-prized member Jonathan “Tad” Tadioan may have started acting onstage at an early age, having been an actor for the theater guilds of Caloocan City High School and Far Eastern University, but he feels like he is still a newbie after more than two decades of performing in public.

“Everything still feels new and fresh,” said Tad, who is celebrating his 13th year as a member of AC. “I am blessed to have been given challenging roles, and gifted co-actors throughout these many years. The learning does not stop.”

In October, Tad takes on the lead role of Toto in Tanghalang Pilipino’s Katsuri, an adaptation of John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men by Bibeth Orteza. Katsuri, which runs from Oct. 4 to 27 at the Tanghalang Huseng Batute of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, is directed by film and stage director Carlos Siguion-Reyna. 

Tad, who established himself as a dependable character actor onstage, is excited to breathe life into an entirely new character — a mentally-challenged guy trapped in a large man’s body.  

“I have waited long enough for this project and role,” he declared. “I still feel anxious, giddy but I am really excited. It is not every day that an actor like me gets to play this iconic role.”

“Working with AC for many years now, I feel like we have established an unbreakable rapport. It is always a delight to work with them,” shared Tad. “And, I get to share again the stage with Tata Nanding, and Michael Williams (who is artistic director of Full House Entertainment, producer of Ang Huling El Bimbo, where Tad played the antagonist Arturo Banlaoi.). Having truly gifted and generous actors makes discovering my characters an exciting ride.” 

Tad has been consistently earning rave reviews for his performances. He has been nominated 10 times at the annual Gawad Buhay Awards, making him the actor with most nominations in the prestigious award-giving body.

He has earned stellar reviews for his work as Willy Loman in Pahimakas ng Isang Ahente; Nick Longbottom in Pangarap sa Isang Gabi sa Gitna ng Tag-araw; Danforth in Ang Pag-uusig, Shylock in Der Kaufmann, among many others. 

“He is not just a giving actor, he is also a very supportive friend,” said co-AC member JV Ibesate. “When I landed the role of John Proctor in Ang Pag-uusig, he went out of his way to congratulate me and gave me words of encouragement. My John Proctor wouldn’t have been that affecting if not for his convincing Danforth. I am so looking forward to his stellar performance as Toto in Katsuri.”

Katsuri also features other AC members — Antonette Go, Lhorvie Nuevo, JV, Doray Dayao, Ybes Bagadiong, Eunice Pacia and Manok Nellas with guest actor Fitz Bitana. Rounding the cast of Katsuri are two theater stalwarts Michael Williams and Nanding Josef, both playing special roles.

“I really hope everyone could support Katsuri,” pleaded Tad. “This is the culmination of my more than 13 illustrious years of stay in AC. And, it is AC’s return to what we do best — ensemble drama.”

JONATHAN TADIOAN KATSURI TANGHALANG PILIPINO ACTORS’ COMPANY
