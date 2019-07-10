NEW ON NETFLIX
Celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Bea Alonzo
Star Magic on Instagram
Gerald Anderson excited over Bea-John Lloyd screen reunion
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2019 - 2:18pm

MANILA, Philippines – Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson reacted on the on-screen reunion of his girlfriend Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz.

In an interview with the media during a Skechers event — he endorses the sneaker brand — Gerald said he knew the project all along and he’s hoping that the two Star Magic artists will reunite on the big screen soon. 

“Matagal ko na alam yun e. Yun ang ginawa nila, yung brand na ini-endorse nila ngayon. Exciting no? Namimiss sila nang maraming tao. Sabi ko nga 'dapat nga gumawa na kayo ng pelikula e' kasi dun kayo nakilala talaga eh, yung partnership niyo, yung team work niyo, love team niyo so maraming nakaka-miss sa inyo,” Gerald said. 

“Sobrang refreshing diba? Si John lloyd matagal nawala, sobrang na-miss natin siya sa mga movies niya, sa mga ginagawa niya so it's good to see them together,” he added.

Gerald added that he’s a big fan of the John Lloyd-Bea love team. True to it, he said that a John Lloyd-Bea movie was the first Tagalog movie he saw in theaters. 

“Oo naman. Yun ang unang movie na pinanood ko. 'Now That I Have You' sa sinehan nagbayad talaga ko. Fourteen or 13 years old ako nun,” Gerald said. 

He added that Bea was his crush back then, so when he learned that a movie starring the actress was then showing in cinemas, he grabbed the chance to watch it.

“Crush ko na siya nun eh. Hindi ko siya kilala pero napanood ko lang sa TV tapos sabi ng kaibigan ko, 'tara may movie sila na pinapalabas' sabi ko 'talaga? May movie sila?' kasi hindi ko pa alam na malaking artista sila tapos takbo kami papunta sa mall. Ayun ang unang pelikula na Tagalog na napanood ko,” Gerald said. 

Despite being busy with their respective professional commitments — Gerald also has a stint with the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League — Gerald said he and Bea always make time for each other.

“Pag gusto mo laging may paraan diba? Sacrifice, time management, understanding, napakahirap ng schedule namin so ginagawa namin yung best namin. That's all we can do at maging positive lagi,” he said.

BEA ALONZO GERALD ANDERSON JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
Philstar
