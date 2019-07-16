NEW ON NETFLIX
MOVIES
MUSIC
Tickets for Pentatonix: The World Tour in MANILA go on-sale on August 3 via TicketNet.com.ph or call 911-5555.
Wilbros Live/Released
3-time Grammy winner Pentatonix announces Manila concert
(Philstar.com) - July 16, 2019 - 4:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling group Pentatonix announced that they will be visiting Manila on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Araneta Coliseum for their upcoming tour “Pentatonix: The World Tour.” 

Tickets for Pentatonix: The World Tour in MANILA go on-sale on August 3 via TicketNet.com.ph or call 911-5555. Presented by Wilbros Live.

Pentatonix has sold 10 million albums in worldwide consumption and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold-out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts almost 17 million subscribers, yielding four billion video views. Their 2015 self-titled album is certified gold after debuting #1 on Billboard’s 200.

Additionally, nine of their albums reached the top 10 on Billboard’s 200 chart (two albums reaching #1) and received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold selling albums and singles. 

Their tracks, “Mary, Did You Know?” and “Hallelujah” were certified platinum, while the Pentatonix original, “Can’t Sleep Love,” was certified gold. The group has had three holiday specials on NBC, released their tour documentary, “On My Way Home,” in 2015 and appeared in the feature film, “Pitch Perfect 2.” 

In October 2017, Pentatonix released a deluxe version of their certified platinum 2016 holiday album, “A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe.”

The following year, in April 2018, Pentatonix released the first collection in the group’s “PTX Presents” series, “PTX Presents: Top Pop Vol. 1,” which features 11 PTX-curated modern pop performances, and completed a 39-city North American tour in September. 

They released their fourth holiday album, “Christmas Is Here!,” featuring 12 new Christmas performances in October, alongside their sold-out “Christmas Is Here!” tour.

MANILA CONCERTS PENTATONIX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former actress nabbed for drugs
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Star Magic teen star Angela Zamora was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite. 
Entertainment
Jinri Park on engagement: ‘Grateful I found a Filipino guy’
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actress and TV host Jinri Park announced that she is engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend John. 
Entertainment
Lauren Young questions legality of Chinese-only restaurant
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
“Is this even legal?" Lauren asked.
Entertainment
Alden Richards reacts to Maine Mendoza’s movie with Carlo Aquino
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
The “Eat Bulaga” host will team up with the Kapamilya actor under Black Sheep’s “Isa Pa With Feelings”...
Entertainment
Sarah mum about Matteo
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
There seemed to be a certain sadness in the eyes of Sarah Geronimo even when she was smiling during a brief interview or singing...
Entertainment
Latest
1 hour ago
Pia Wurtzbach shows classy way to hide injury
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach revealed that she broke her pinky finger four weeks ago. 
Entertainment
1 hour ago
WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach reveals what reigning Binibining Pilipinas queens 'won't admit'
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has several pieces of advice for this year’s Binibining Pilipinas winners who would...
Entertainment
Partner
3 hours ago
Despite cancelled concert, Sting still wants to perform in Manila
3 hours ago
Hailed a “masterful performance from start to finish,” Sting’s “My Songs” concert includes the...
Entertainment
5 hours ago
Netflix launches website for people suffering from depression
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
American video streaming service Netflix has launched a website for people who are suffering from depression and looking for...
Entertainment
19 hours ago
For the love of Rico J.
19 hours ago
All those who were at the mini-presscon for the tribute concert Rico J and His Angels at the social hall of Great Eastern...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with