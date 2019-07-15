Judy Ann Santos to join Coco Martin in ‘Ang Probinsyano’

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos will join ABS-CBN’s longest-running teleserye “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

ABS-CBN AdProm manager Eric John Salut posted on his Instagram account a photo of Judy Ann with the series’ star Coco Martin.

“Ang pinakaabangang pagsasama ng hari at reyna! Abangan sina Coco at Juday sa ANG PROBINSYANO!!!” Eric wrote in the caption.

An Instagram page dedicated to Judy Ann, @officialjudayph, also posted a photo of the two stars.

“Good morning! On the set of FPJ AP! Abangan!” the fan page wrote.

ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe also posted photos of the two celebrities on the set of the series in his Twitter account.

“LOOK: Coco Martin and Judy Ann Santos discussing about Juday's character as she enters primetime TV series 'Ang Probinsyano’,” MJ captioned his post.

LOOK: Coco Martin and Judy Ann Santos discussing about Juday's character as she enters primetime TV series 'Ang Probinsyano'. pic.twitter.com/JqeGb91IM7 — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) July 15, 2019

It is not clear, however, what kind of role Judy Ann will play in the series.

The "Queen of Pinoy Soap Opera" also played in an action teleserye, “Basta’t Kasama Kita,” in 2003 with Robin Padilla.

Her last teleserye was "Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala," a melodarama series aired in 2013. She was joined by Sam Milby, KC Concepcion and John Estrada in the show.

