NEW ON NETFLIX
MOVIES
MUSIC
Judy Ann and Coco at the set of ‘FPJ's Ang Probinsyano’
Instagram/Eric John Salut
Judy Ann Santos to join Coco Martin in ‘Ang Probinsyano’
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2019 - 9:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos will join ABS-CBN’s longest-running teleserye “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

ABS-CBN AdProm manager Eric John Salut posted on his Instagram account a photo of Judy Ann with the series’ star Coco Martin. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ang pinakaabangang pagsasama ng hari at reyna! Abangan sina Coco at Juday sa ANG PROBINSYANO!!! ???? @_showb617_

A post shared by Eric John Salut (@ericjohnsalut) on

“Ang pinakaabangang pagsasama ng hari at reyna! Abangan sina Coco at Juday sa ANG PROBINSYANO!!!” Eric wrote in the caption.

An Instagram page dedicated to Judy Ann, @officialjudayph, also posted a photo of the two stars. 

“Good morning! On the set of FPJ AP! Abangan!” the fan page wrote. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good morning! On the set of FPJ AP! ?? Abangan!

A post shared by Official Juday PH (@officialjudayph) on

ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe also posted photos of the two celebrities on the set of the series in his Twitter account. 

“LOOK: Coco Martin and Judy Ann Santos discussing about Juday's character as she enters primetime TV series 'Ang Probinsyano’,” MJ captioned his post.

It is not clear, however, what kind of role Judy Ann will play in the series. 

The "Queen of Pinoy Soap Opera" also played in an action teleserye, “Basta’t Kasama Kita,” in 2003 with Robin Padilla. 
Her last teleserye was "Huwag Ka Lang Mawawala," a melodarama series aired in 2013. She was joined by Sam Milby, KC Concepcion and John Estrada in the show.   
 

ANG PROBINSYANO COCO MARTIN JUDY ANN SANTOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sarah mum about Matteo
By Ricky Lo | 23 hours ago
There seemed to be a certain sadness in the eyes of Sarah Geronimo even when she was smiling during a brief interview or singing...
Entertainment
Angel Locsin gets engaged, Kris Aquino wants to be godmother
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Wedding bells will be ringing soon as Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin is now officially engaged to boyfriend Neil Arce.&n...
Entertainment
One mother’s story
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The arms and legs of the mother and son seated before us were marked with bruises and small cuts obviously inflicted by fingernails...
Entertainment
Judy Ann Santos to join Coco Martin in ‘Ang Probinsyano’
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
It is not clear, however, what kind of role Judy Ann will play in the series. 
Entertainment
Danilo Barrios: From Streetboy to farm boy
By Ricky Lo | 5 days ago
Have you ever wondered whatever happened to Streetboys, the dance group managed by director Chito Roño?
Entertainment
Latest
8 hours ago
Former actress nabbed for drugs
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Former Star Magic teen star Angela Zamora was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite. 
Entertainment
8 hours ago
Luis Manzano explains statement on ex Angel Locsin’s engagement
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Kapamilya actor and TV host Luis Manzano clarified his statement on the recent engagement of his former girlfriend Angel Locsin...
Entertainment
9 hours ago
Bela Padilla reacts to ex-boyfriend’s engagement to Angel Locsin
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Bela was asked by a fan asked what she felt about her ex-boyfriend’s engagement. 
Entertainment
10 hours ago
WATCH: Sharon Cuneta, Cherie Gil reenact 'Bituing Walang Ningning' 'copycat' scene
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Thirty four years after the success of the blockbuster film “Bituing Walang Ningning,” Sharon Cuneta and Cherie...
Entertainment
10 hours ago
Kathryn Bernardo gets 2nd Best Actress, Dingdong Dantes beats Eddie Garcia as Best Actor
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo has won the Best Actress award at the 2019 Entertainment Editors' Choice (The Eddys) Awards...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with