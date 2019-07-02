MOTHER'S DAY
Paulo Avelino’s funny ‘hugot’ lines go viral
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2019 - 6:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino became a top trending Twitter topic on Tuesday as he gamely answered fans’ questions for him on social media.

In his Twitter account, social media users asked Paulo different questions, ranging from his sports to his favorite number on the electric fan. 

“Ano ulam mo?” a Twitter user asked Paulo, to which he replied: “Mani. Ikaw?”

Another user replied: “May mani din ako. Baka gusto mo?” 

“Maanghang?” Paulo replied. 

A Twitter user asked Paulo, “aside from motorsports and online gaming, do you play any ball games?” 

“Tusok tusok fishball lang eh,” the “Goyo” star answered. 

Meanwhile, another asked him: “anong paborito mong number sa electric fan?” to which he replied: “0 dahil pagod na pagod na ako sa mga paikot ikot.”

A user greeted him, “happy anniversary babe,” to which he replied: “Huh? Di naman ako nainform na tayo na pala.”

Paulo also answered: “Nainggit ako sa hair mo” to a question on why he decided to grow his hair. 

“Ang bagsak naman ng buhok mo, parang puso ko lang na bagsak na bagsak sayo,” a Twitter user told Paulo.

“Sobrang straight talaga ng hair ko. Sing straight to the point ng break up line ng ex mo sayo,” he answered. 

A social media user also asked Paulo for an outfit suggestion this rainy season, to which he replied with “2 piece at boots!”

Meanwhile, a Twitter user pointed out that Paulo is answering questions online because he wanted to promote his new movie “Fan Girl” directed by Antoinette Jadaone.

“Kaya ka ulit humaharot dahil may propromote ka noh @mepauloavelino,” the user commented.

“Ni wala pa nga akong prinopromote eh. Naalala ko lang kayo habang ginagawa namin ang Fangirl. Medyo maharot kasi ako doon,” he answered. 

“The General’s Daughter” star later said that his upcoming film is the most daring movie made by Jadaone.

“Ito na yata pinaka daring na pelikula ni @tonetjadaone pati siya mismo napaka daring dito,” Paulo revealed.

“Hahaha dinamay mo pa ako! May butt exposure ka po ba???” Antoinette replied. 

A user also asked Paulo, “san ka mas malandi, sa movie or sa real life hahahaha,” to which he replied: “Both. Di ba halata.” — Video by EC Toledo IV, file

PAULO AVELINO
