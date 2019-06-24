MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Sarah Geronimo supports Matteo Guidicelli's scout ranger training
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2019 - 12:32pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Kapamilya singer-actress Sarah Geronimo has recently paid her boyfriend Matteo Guidicelli a visit at Camp Tecson in San Miguel, Bulacan, where the latter is currently undergoing training as a scout ranger.

Photos of Sarah visiting Matteo in the camp have circulated online, but there was no indication on the exact date of the pop star’s visit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

???? G family #MatteoGuidicelli ©????

A post shared by DiploMATTS (@_diplomatts_) on

The photos show the couple with Matteo’s parents, younger brother and sister.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Matteo is the only reservist who asked to be enlisted in the leadership development course.

"This started few months ago when he visited us then he asked what is a scout ranger... He is really interested and asked if he can join the training," said Brig. Gen. Wilson Gonzales, commander of 1st Scout Ranger Regiment.

Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana also lauded Matteo for his initiative to undergo training.

"I really commend (his) volunteerism. 'Yong pinapakita niya is a manifestation that his sense of patriotism is napakataas,” the major general said.  

Last April, the 29-year-old actor has officially joined the Philippine Army as a reservist. 

He cited his love for the country as the reason for joining the Army. 

“I officially joined the Philippine ARMY today because I love my country. I would like to thank the people that have been very supportive. Exciting times ahead,” Matteo said.
 

MATTEO GUIDICELLI POPSTAR SARAH GERONIMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Doctor shares reaction of partner to Eddie Garcia’s death
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
The doctor also said that Romero stayed with Eddie until the end.
Entertainment
Eddie Garcia, Manoy Forever
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
There was no premonition at all.
Entertainment
Shaina Magdayao reveals real score with Piolo Pascual
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 days ago
She is thankful for Piolo for being always there for her.
Entertainment
‘Wowowin’ video goes viral after boy contestant greets fans of rival ‘It’s Showtime’
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
A “Wowowin” video has been making rounds online after social media users found it funny when a kid contestant...
Entertainment
Sponsored
The ultimate guide to the best video streaming sites
By Euden Valdez | 3 days ago
Here is your guide to the best of the best in local streaming sites.
Entertainment
Latest
2 hours ago
Stars to fight for National Artist award for Eddie Garcia
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Celebrities in the political arena will push for a National Artist award for the late Eddie Garcia. 
Entertainment
14 hours ago
Fil-Am chef Johneric Concordiaon what’s cooking behind bars
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
Meet Johneric Concordia, a Fil-Am chef who grew up in Los Angeles, California, where he established a BBQ restaurant called...
Entertainment
14 hours ago
William Elvin launches album
By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
The only thing I know about William Elvin is that he composed the music for the well-received musical Mula Sa Buwan.
Entertainment
14 hours ago
A Good Day with Park Bo Gum
By Patricia Esteves | 14 hours ago
First, a little trivia. Did you know that South Korean superstar Park Bo Gum originally wanted to be a singer/songwriter...
Entertainment
1 day ago
‘Cats and Dogs’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Sa animals hindi ba kayo nagtataka...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with