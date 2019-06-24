Sarah Geronimo supports Matteo Guidicelli's scout ranger training

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer-actress Sarah Geronimo has recently paid her boyfriend Matteo Guidicelli a visit at Camp Tecson in San Miguel, Bulacan, where the latter is currently undergoing training as a scout ranger.

Photos of Sarah visiting Matteo in the camp have circulated online, but there was no indication on the exact date of the pop star’s visit.

The photos show the couple with Matteo’s parents, younger brother and sister.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Matteo is the only reservist who asked to be enlisted in the leadership development course.

"This started few months ago when he visited us then he asked what is a scout ranger... He is really interested and asked if he can join the training," said Brig. Gen. Wilson Gonzales, commander of 1st Scout Ranger Regiment.

Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana also lauded Matteo for his initiative to undergo training.

"I really commend (his) volunteerism. 'Yong pinapakita niya is a manifestation that his sense of patriotism is napakataas,” the major general said.

Last April, the 29-year-old actor has officially joined the Philippine Army as a reservist.

He cited his love for the country as the reason for joining the Army.

“I officially joined the Philippine ARMY today because I love my country. I would like to thank the people that have been very supportive. Exciting times ahead,” Matteo said.

