Sam Pinto gets engaged to PBA player Anthony Semerad

MANILA, Philippines — After only months of dating, actress Sam Pinto and basketball player Anthony Semerad have announced their engagement on Instagram.

“True love is about growing as a couple, learning about each other, and never giving up on each other,” Semerad said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“I am all yours. No refunds,” Sam also posted on Thursday.

Their posts came with ring, heart and lock emojis.

The couple’s celebrity friends showered love and support for the two.

“Wait, whaaaat?!? Woohoo!! Congratulations guys!! So so happy for you both!” said model-TV host Marc Nelson.

“Yeehee!! This is it pancit!!!” added actress Gwen Zamora.

“Yeeeeeee! CONGRATS Sam!” exclaimed TV host Rovilson Fernandez.

“OMGG siss,” said celebrity makeup artist Jake Galvez.

“Congrats… Forever!” said Anthony’s twin, David.

Since David is also now engaged with Gwen, actress Ruffa Gutierrez commented: “Double wedding.”

Sam and Anthony reportedly began publicizing their relationship late last year.

A former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate, Sam performed in GMA variety shows “Party Pilipinas” and “Sunday All Stars,” and starred in TV shows such as “Bubble Gang,” “Legacy,” “Ang Panday,” “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and “La Luna Sangre.”

A Filipino-Czech who was born in Australia, Anthony is a nutritional medicine student and a certified health coach.

From a varsity player for San Beda College, Anthony moved on to play for the GlobalPort Batang Pier and TNT KaTropa teams of the Philippine Basketball Association.