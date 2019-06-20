MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
Scene from "Hintayan ng Langit"
Facebook/Juan Miguel Severo
‘Heaven is crying’: Celebrities pay tribute to Eddie Garcia 
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 20, 2019 - 7:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities took to social media to say farewell to an icon of Philippine cinema – Eddie Garcia. 

According to the hospital’s medical bulletin, the veteran actor died at 4: 55 p.m. He was 90.

Eddie fell into a coma last June 8 after suffering from neck injury while taping for his GMA teleserye "Rosang Agimat."

Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis shared a photo of the late actor, saying that she is one with the nation in praying for Eddie’s soul.

“It is a sad and heartbreaking day as we lose a legend in our industry - who was so loved by many. Rest in Peace Tito Eddie. My prayers are with his family,” Anne said. 

Anne’s sister, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, wrote on her Twitter account that heaven is crying its heart out for the loss on an icon in the showbiz industry.

“The rain is pouring so hard... I feel like the afternoon is crying it's heart out because of a great loss in the entertainment industry, Tito Eddie Garcia. You are an amazing person and actor.

What an honor to have been in your presence just a few weeks back...” Jasmine wrote. 

 

Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino tweeted: “Rest in peace Tito Eddie Garcia. 300++ films made in his lifetime. TRULY A LEGEND!” 

Meanwhile, showbiz reporter Gretchen Ho wrote, “Thank you for the inspiration of a life & career well-lived. 90 years. One of the legends of Philippine TV & Cinema. Rest in peace, Eddie Garcia.” 

Assunta de Rossi also paid tribute to the late veteran actor on her Twitter account. 

“My favorite actor is gone. A professional until the very end. Rest in peace, direk Eddie. Mahal na mahal ka namin. #EddieGarcia,” Assunta wrote. 

 

Kapamilya actor Vice Ganda, who played “Praybeyt Benjamin” in his movie with Eddie as his grandfather, said it was an honor to have met and worked with the actor. 

“It was an honor to meet you and to have the experience to work with you Tito Eddie Garcia. Maraming maraming salamat po sa karanasan, inspirasyon at kabutihan. Mahal ka ng apo mong si Praybeyt Benjamin,” Vice said. 

In her Twitter account, actress Heart Evangelista said: "You will be missed Tito Eddie..."

Eddie’s director in the movie “Hintayan ng Langit,” Dan Villegas, also gave his gratitude to the legend. 

“Tito Eddie, maraming, maraming salamat. It was an honor to have worked with you, sir. Rest in power, Manoy. We will miss you,” Dan said. 

Actor Juan Miguel Severo, screenwriter of Garcia’s recent movie “Hintayan ng Langit,” said Eddie’s view for the afterlife is not the same with their movie’s ethos. 

“'Di gaya ng sa pelikula namin ang paniniwala ni Tito Eddie sa kabilang buhay,” Severo shared.

“Sabi niya noon, sa tingin niya, kapag wala ka na ay wala nang kasunod. Wala rin siyang pakialam kung maaalala ba siya ng mga naiwan o hindi,” he added.

“Siguro ang kasunod, Tito Eddie, ay pagdiriwang sa buhay na ipinahiram mo sa lahat ng ginampanang papel. Ang kasunod ay alaala ng industriya at tagasubaybay na iniwan. At hangga’t may nanonood ng ‘yong mga pelikula, sa amin, hindi ka magwawakas. Maraming salamat sa natatanging ambag, Tito Eddie. Pag-ibig namin, kapantay ay langit.”

EDDIE GARCIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Wowowin’ video goes viral after boy contestant greets fans of rival ‘It’s Showtime’
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A “Wowowin” video has been making rounds online after social media users found it funny when a kid contestant...
Entertainment
Exclusive
Strong Latina looks? Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados reacts 
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
Gazini Ganados has spoken up on pageant critics’ assertion that she has been chosen to succeed Catriona Gray as Binibining...
Entertainment
Donny Pangilinan: DonKiss ‘breakup’ not yet final
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan was taken aback by his onscreen partner Kisses Delavin’s recent statement declaring...
Entertainment
Andi Eigenmann speaks up on controversial pregnancy surfing photos
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
She, however, does not advise other pregnant women to do so, unless they are also surfer girls.  
Entertainment
Partner
WWE Live returns to the Philippines
6 hours ago
WWE will return to the Philippines for the first time in three years when WWE LIVE MANILA comes to the Araneta Coliseum on...
Entertainment
Latest
20 hours ago
Ai-Ai confirms doing MMFF movie with Coco
By Ricky Lo | 20 hours ago
The DPA who sent the following item reminded Funfare not to mention when and where in the US the incident happened.
Entertainment
20 hours ago
Time out with Peter and Pat-P
By Boy Abunda | 20 hours ago
In earlier times, many people were hooked on listening to the radio because of that oh so soothing, pleasant to the ears voice...
Entertainment
20 hours ago
Boyzone’s last Philippine show: All about nostalgia
By Nathalie Tomada | 20 hours ago
Boyzone is saying Thank You and Goodnight to its Filipino fans on June 23, as part of its final and farewell tour as a boy...
Entertainment
20 hours ago
P1 million donation for Young Focus Philippines, Love Yourself
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 20 hours ago
Reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray, Frontrow Cares president RS Francisco and CEO Sam Verzosa turned over P1M each to Young...
Entertainment
1 day ago
What makes Jose Rizal sexy? Binibining Pilipinas 2019 winners speak up
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“He’s very intelligent, that’s what makes him sexy. Knowledge is power,” Gazini said. 
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with