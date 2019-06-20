‘Heaven is crying’: Celebrities pay tribute to Eddie Garcia 

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities took to social media to say farewell to an icon of Philippine cinema – Eddie Garcia.

According to the hospital’s medical bulletin, the veteran actor died at 4: 55 p.m. He was 90.

Eddie fell into a coma last June 8 after suffering from neck injury while taping for his GMA teleserye "Rosang Agimat."

Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis shared a photo of the late actor, saying that she is one with the nation in praying for Eddie’s soul.

It is a sad and heartbreaking day as we lose a legend in our industry - who was so loved by many.



Rest in Peace Tito Eddie.



Anne’s sister, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, wrote on her Twitter account that heaven is crying its heart out for the loss on an icon in the showbiz industry.

“The rain is pouring so hard... I feel like the afternoon is crying it's heart out because of a great loss in the entertainment industry, Tito Eddie Garcia. You are an amazing person and actor.

What an honor to have been in your presence just a few weeks back...” Jasmine wrote.

Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino tweeted: “Rest in peace Tito Eddie Garcia. 300++ films made in his lifetime. TRULY A LEGEND!”

Meanwhile, showbiz reporter Gretchen Ho wrote, “Thank you for the inspiration of a life & career well-lived. 90 years. One of the legends of Philippine TV & Cinema. Rest in peace, Eddie Garcia.”

Assunta de Rossi also paid tribute to the late veteran actor on her Twitter account.

“My favorite actor is gone. A professional until the very end. Rest in peace, direk Eddie. Mahal na mahal ka namin. #EddieGarcia,” Assunta wrote.

Kapamilya actor Vice Ganda, who played “Praybeyt Benjamin” in his movie with Eddie as his grandfather, said it was an honor to have met and worked with the actor.

“It was an honor to meet you and to have the experience to work with you Tito Eddie Garcia. Maraming maraming salamat po sa karanasan, inspirasyon at kabutihan. Mahal ka ng apo mong si Praybeyt Benjamin,” Vice said.

In her Twitter account, actress Heart Evangelista said: "You will be missed Tito Eddie..."

Eddie’s director in the movie “Hintayan ng Langit,” Dan Villegas, also gave his gratitude to the legend.

“Tito Eddie, maraming, maraming salamat. It was an honor to have worked with you, sir. Rest in power, Manoy. We will miss you,” Dan said.

Actor Juan Miguel Severo, screenwriter of Garcia’s recent movie “Hintayan ng Langit,” said Eddie’s view for the afterlife is not the same with their movie’s ethos.

“'Di gaya ng sa pelikula namin ang paniniwala ni Tito Eddie sa kabilang buhay,” Severo shared.

“Sabi niya noon, sa tingin niya, kapag wala ka na ay wala nang kasunod. Wala rin siyang pakialam kung maaalala ba siya ng mga naiwan o hindi,” he added.

“Siguro ang kasunod, Tito Eddie, ay pagdiriwang sa buhay na ipinahiram mo sa lahat ng ginampanang papel. Ang kasunod ay alaala ng industriya at tagasubaybay na iniwan. At hangga’t may nanonood ng ‘yong mga pelikula, sa amin, hindi ka magwawakas. Maraming salamat sa natatanging ambag, Tito Eddie. Pag-ibig namin, kapantay ay langit.”