MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
Bayani Agbayani (left) and Vhong Navarro (second from right) with sisters Toni (second from left) and Alex Gonzaga
ABS-CBN/Released
Vhong Navarro, Bayani Agbayani want to work with Joey de Leon, Michael V
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2019 - 4:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya comedians Vhong Navarro and Bayani Agbayani wanted to work with Kapuso comedians Joey de Leon and Michael V respectively. 

In a press conference for their sitcom “Home Sweetie Home,” Vhong and Bayani said they wanted Joey and Michael V to guest in their sitcom. 

“Ako kasi gusto ko siya mag-guest sa ‘Home Sweetie Home’ kasi di ko pa siya nakakatrabaho. At gusto ko siyang makatrabaho. At para din magulat lahat kapag siya ang nag-guest. Kaya ang gusto kong mag-guest ay si Joey de Leon,” Vhong said.  

“Ako gusto ko si Michael V. Alam niyo ba si Michael V kaklase ko ng Grade 1 hanggang Grade 6? Gusto ko lang pero hindi ko alam kung matutupad. Personal ko lang ‘yon. Minsan naman hindi talaga natutupad ang mga pangarap e,” Bayani said. 


Bayani is now paired with “Comedy Queen” AiAi delas Alas in their new movie “Feelennial,” a romantic comedy movie about “feeling millennials.”

In a press conference for the movie recently, Bayani asked Filipino moviegoers to watch local cinema first than foreign movies.

“Unahin natin ang pelikulang Pilipino bago ang Hollywood, Bollywood o ano mang pelikula sa buong mundo. Alam niyo ba sa Japan, ang ‘Avengers’ hindi nag-number one? Ang number one movie sa kanila ay ‘yung gawa ng mga Hapon. Bakit hindi natin gawin ‘yan sa Pilipinas? Unahin po natin ang mga pelikula nating sariling gawa,” Bayani said.

Produced by Cignal Entertainment and Pops Fernandez’s DSL Productions, “Feelennial” will be showing on June 19 and is directed by Rechie del Carmen. It also stars Ina Feleo, Jelai Andres, Micah Munoz, Arvic Tan and Nar Cabico.  — Videos by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

BAYANI AGBAYANI JOEY DE LEON MICHAEL V VHONG NAVARRO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eddie Garcia on DNR status — spokesperson
2 days ago
The family of Eddie Garcia has agreed to place the veteran actor on DNR or “do not resuscitate” status, its spokesperson...
Entertainment
Loisa Andalio opens up about financial troubles
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Kapamilya star Loisa Andalio admitted that she has financial struggles even if she already became an actress. 
Entertainment
The songs playing in Julie Anne’s mind
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
She may not (yet) be a diva but Julie Anne San Jose can sing like one as she will prove on July 20 at her concert at The Theatre...
Entertainment
Exclusive
WATCH: ‘Clarita’ director shares research about world-renowned Bilibid demonic possession
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
A new horror movie by local production outfit Black Sheep revisits what has been considered as among the world’s worst...
Entertainment
Nadine Lustre’s Binibining Pilipinas questions inadvertently leaked before Q&A portion
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Nadine sat on the judges’ panel together with boyfriend James Reid.
Entertainment
Latest
2 hours ago
Kisses Delavin: DonKiss is over
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kisses announced the onscreen break up, saying there is an ongoing plan from her supporters to assemble at ABS-CBN to appeal...
Entertainment
3 hours ago
Coco Martin to Eddie Garcia: Don’t give up
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Coco Martin believed that veteran actor Eddie Garcia will survive his medical condition after Garcia fell...
Entertainment
7 hours ago
Japan's anime industry in crisis; 'burn-out' among causes
By Fiachra Gibbons | 7 hours ago
the industry was struggling to "face up to a lack of animators, bad working conditions and perhaps a lack of creativity....
Entertainment
8 hours ago
No 'Endgame' for Marvel fan: he's seen 'Avengers' film over 110 times
8 hours ago
A Marvel fan in the United States is doing his part to help "Avengers: Endgame" become the highest grossing movie in history...
Entertainment
18 hours ago
Donnalyn raps for the maganda
By Baby A. Gil | 18 hours ago
Pinoy guys have been at it for years.
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with