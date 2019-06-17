Vhong Navarro, Bayani Agbayani want to work with Joey de Leon, Michael V

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya comedians Vhong Navarro and Bayani Agbayani wanted to work with Kapuso comedians Joey de Leon and Michael V respectively.

In a press conference for their sitcom “Home Sweetie Home,” Vhong and Bayani said they wanted Joey and Michael V to guest in their sitcom.

“Ako kasi gusto ko siya mag-guest sa ‘Home Sweetie Home’ kasi di ko pa siya nakakatrabaho. At gusto ko siyang makatrabaho. At para din magulat lahat kapag siya ang nag-guest. Kaya ang gusto kong mag-guest ay si Joey de Leon,” Vhong said.

“Ako gusto ko si Michael V. Alam niyo ba si Michael V kaklase ko ng Grade 1 hanggang Grade 6? Gusto ko lang pero hindi ko alam kung matutupad. Personal ko lang ‘yon. Minsan naman hindi talaga natutupad ang mga pangarap e,” Bayani said.





Bayani is now paired with “Comedy Queen” AiAi delas Alas in their new movie “Feelennial,” a romantic comedy movie about “feeling millennials.”

In a press conference for the movie recently, Bayani asked Filipino moviegoers to watch local cinema first than foreign movies.

“Unahin natin ang pelikulang Pilipino bago ang Hollywood, Bollywood o ano mang pelikula sa buong mundo. Alam niyo ba sa Japan, ang ‘Avengers’ hindi nag-number one? Ang number one movie sa kanila ay ‘yung gawa ng mga Hapon. Bakit hindi natin gawin ‘yan sa Pilipinas? Unahin po natin ang mga pelikula nating sariling gawa,” Bayani said.

Produced by Cignal Entertainment and Pops Fernandez’s DSL Productions, “Feelennial” will be showing on June 19 and is directed by Rechie del Carmen. It also stars Ina Feleo, Jelai Andres, Micah Munoz, Arvic Tan and Nar Cabico. — Videos by Erwin Cagadas Jr.