Catriona Gray describes her ideal Binibining Pilipinas successor

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is excited to pass her crown to her successor at the upcoming Binibining Pilipinas coronation night on June 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

At the red carpet of the "Frontrow and Universe Give Back" fashion show and charity gala last Tuesday, Catriona told reporters that she is feeling “a little bit emotional” to pass her crown as Binibining Pilipinas is “where it all began.”

“This is where I was given a chance to represent the Philippines," the singer enthused.

"So to be able to pass that amazing honor to the next Filipina representative, and to see how it's going to be represented this year is very, very exciting!”

According to the Filipino-Australian model, who is believed to be the first to represent the Philippines in both Miss Universe and Miss World pageants, she is looking forward to hand over her crown to someone “who makes the Philippines proud.”

She also hopes that her successor would “really share with the international audience our culture” and “everything that we have to offer to the world.”

“And of course,” she said, she hopes that girl would put the country’s “best foot forward and show people what the Philippines has to offer!"

Catriona admitted that though she has not met all candidates this year, based on their catwalk show for the "Frontrow and Universe Give Back" charity gala, all contenders are “promising.”

"Laban lang!" she said as message for the pageant’s top 40 finalists who will compete at the coronation night.

"They are all beautiful. I haven’t had the chance to have a one on one with them yet. I’ve just been seeing a little bit online but they’re all very promising!”