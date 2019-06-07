MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray at the recent "FrontRow and Universe Give Back" fashion show and charity gala.
FrontRow, Miss Universe Philippines/Released
Catriona Gray describes her ideal Binibining Pilipinas successor
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - June 7, 2019 - 12:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is excited to pass her crown to her successor at the upcoming Binibining Pilipinas coronation night on June 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

At the red carpet of the "Frontrow and Universe Give Back" fashion show and charity gala last Tuesday, Catriona told reporters that she is feeling “a little bit emotional” to pass her crown as Binibining Pilipinas is “where it all began.”

“This is where I was given a chance to represent the Philippines," the singer enthused.

"So to be able to pass that amazing honor to the next Filipina representative, and to see how it's going to be represented this year is very, very exciting!”

According to the Filipino-Australian model, who is believed to be the first to represent the Philippines in both Miss Universe and Miss World pageants, she is looking forward to hand over her crown to someone “who makes the Philippines proud.”

She also hopes that her successor would “really share with the international audience our culture” and “everything that we have to offer to the world.”

“And of course,” she said, she hopes that girl would put the country’s “best foot forward and show people what the Philippines has to offer!"

Catriona admitted that though she has not met all candidates this year, based on their catwalk show for the "Frontrow and Universe Give Back" charity gala, all contenders are “promising.”

"Laban lang!" she said as message for the pageant’s top 40 finalists who will compete at the coronation night.

"They are all beautiful. I haven’t had the chance to have a one on one with them yet. I’ve just been seeing a little bit online but they’re all very promising!”

BINIBINING PILIPINAS QUEENS CATRIONA GRAY MISS UNIVERSE MISS UNIVERSE 2018
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Liza Soberano suffers complications from injured finger
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 18 hours ago
“I was supposed to have surgery to remove my plates but, it turns out that we were dealing with more than just protruding...
Entertainment
Shaina Magdayao reveals real score with Piolo Pascual
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
She is thankful for Piolo for being always there for her.
Entertainment
WATCH: Filipina singer Morissette Amon meets Will Smith, sings with 'Aladdin' composer Alan Menken
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Morissette Amon had the best time in Japan when she recently met “Aladdin” composer Alan Menken...
Entertainment
In photos: Rumored lovers Piolo Pascual, Shaina Magdayao at Cannes Film Festival 2019
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 11 days ago
Rumored lovers Piolo Pascual and Shaina Magdayao recently attended the 2019 Cannes Film Festival for their new movie, “The...
Entertainment
Liza Soberano undergoes new surgery
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 days ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano has undergone another successful surgery in her finger fractured last August during the shoot...
Entertainment
Latest
2 hours ago
Shopee apologizes for alleged #ShopeeScam at BLACKPINK meet and greet in Manila
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
During BLACKPINK’s meet and greet in Manila on Thursday night, the hashtag #SHOPEESCAM became Twitter’s top trending...
Entertainment
12 hours ago
Sylvia finally meets son Arjo’s girlfriend Maine
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
Impressed.
Entertainment
12 hours ago
50 years of The Jackson 5
By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
It was 50 years ago, when alongside other new artists like Led Zeppelin, Chicago, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Kool & the Gang and...
Entertainment
12 hours ago
Viva upbeat for Via
By Gil Villa | 12 hours ago
The idea of launching a pop singer still in her early days as teenager may sound premature. Unless, it is done with a plan....
Entertainment
12 hours ago
Anton Diva’s time to shine
By Maridol Rañoa-Bismark | 12 hours ago
Anton Diva is proof you can endure in an industry that sees stars come and go, without losing yourself.
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with