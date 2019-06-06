Nickelodeon to produce ‘Baby Shark’ TV show

MANILA, Philippines — A new animated series is in the works, doo doo doo doo doo doo doo...

Cable TV channel Nickelodeon is reportedly developing a new show based on YouTube hit music video, “Baby Shark.”

A Nickelodeon representative told CNN that the cable TV channel will be producing the series in partnership with the video’s creator, SmartStudy, which developed Korean entertainment label Pinkfong. The series is reportedly targeted toward pre-schoolers.

"Baby Shark is a multiplatform phenomenon, and appetite for more content and products is strong around the world," Pam Kaufman, president of Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products, said in a statement.

"Our outstanding creative teams are moving fast to get more ‘Baby Shark’ product across multiple categories to retailers, and our content team is excited to develop a terrific original animated series that will bring this property to new heights and even more fans."

Ramsey Naito, Nickelodeon Animation executive vice president, said the show is “a great opportunity” to "further explore" the video, which is among YouTube’s most watched videos of all time.

Nickelodeon is yet to give a release date for the show.

Since the music video was launched by Pinkfong on YouTube last November 2015, it has reaped about three billion views and a record 20-week spot on Billboard Hot 100.

In 2016, Pinkfong uploaded “Baby Shark’s” dance version based on Korean pop, making it a hit even for K-pop stars like Blackpink and Red Velvet. — Video from YouTube/Pink Fong