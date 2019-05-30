MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
Singer-actors James Reid (left) and Daniel Padilla
Fujifilm/Released; Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho
'Pogi to pogi': What can James Reid say about Daniel Padilla? 
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2019 - 11:35am

MANILA, Philippines — James Reid hopes that he and fellow Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla would have a bigger project together in the future. 

In a recent interview with the media, including Philstar.com, during the launch of Fujifilm X-T30 which he endorses, James said his shoot with Daniel for a project was quick, but already, he has formed a special bond with his fellow matinee idol.

“He’s cool. We shot a commercial together. It was just quick but he’s a cool guy,” James said. 

“Yes, hopefully it’s not a commercial next time. Something bigger,” he added. 

In a 55-second video released last week, the two actors discussed their project “Doble Hataw” and their experience working together. 

“Sobrang cool. Masaya. Favorite ko dito ‘yung mga sports cars. Siyempre first time ko din makasama si James. Sobrang chill lang. Masaya and 'yung buong production, super chill, mabilis magtrabaho, masaya,” Daniel said in the video. 

Their first project together came in the middle of their on- and off-screen partners Kathryn Bernardo and Nadine Lustre getting busy doing their own movies. Kathryn is doing “Hello, Love, Goodbye” with Alden Richards, while Nadine is filming “Indak” with Sam Concepcion.

James led the launch of the new Fujifim X-T30 in SM Megamall recently. Equipped with features such as 425 point phase detection AF system with approximately 100 percent Frame Coverage, Color Chrome effect and Sports Finder, the latest camera, said James, is an ideal companion for creative individuals with passion for photography and taking videos.

DANIEL PADILLA JAMES REID
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Exclusive
Not Pinoy enough? Binibining Pilipinas 2019 multiracial candidates speak up
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 23 hours ago
When Catriona Gray won as Miss Universe 2018, among the issues raised about her win is whether she won the crown for the Philippines,...
Entertainment
'Jon Snow' reportedly stressed by 'Game of Thrones' ending, enters rehab
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
“Harington has been doing cognitive behavioral therapy, meditating, and practicing other psychological exercises to...
Entertainment
In photos: Rumored lovers Piolo Pascual, Shaina Magdayao at Cannes Film Festival 2019
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Rumored lovers Piolo Pascual and Shaina Magdayao recently attended the 2019 Cannes Film Festival for their new movie, “The...
Entertainment
Clint Bondad explains why he can’t be friends with ex Catriona Gray
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Clint also opened up on why relationships sometimes do not have closure. 
Entertainment
Lea Salonga pauses concert due to ringing phone
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
“Money may get you theater tickets and your state of the art cellphone, but it can’t buy you class.”&n...
Entertainment
Latest
2 hours ago
BTS dominates Twitter chatter — report
2 hours ago
BTS also had “a more engaged following that any other entity on Twitter,” said Axios.
Entertainment
13 hours ago
A ‘quickie’ reunion with friends in L.A.
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Things are more meaningful when unplanned, more memorable when fleeting because they make you crave for more time for longer...
Entertainment
13 hours ago
Richard and Jessa: Just the right combination
By Bot Glorioso | 13 hours ago
Having two artists of different styles and genres collaborate for the first time makes it a lot more interesting to see Jessa...
Entertainment
13 hours ago
Beauty queens morph into smart entrepreneurs
By Edmund Silvestre | 13 hours ago
There’s much more to life than being a beauty titleholder.
Entertainment
13 hours ago
A mash-up of superhero and horror
By Philip Cu-Unjieng | 13 hours ago
When you think about it, the concept of mixing up the genres of superhero with horror films sounds so elementary, it’s...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with