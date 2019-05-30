'Pogi to pogi': What can James Reid say about Daniel Padilla?

MANILA, Philippines — James Reid hopes that he and fellow Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla would have a bigger project together in the future.

In a recent interview with the media, including Philstar.com, during the launch of Fujifilm X-T30 which he endorses, James said his shoot with Daniel for a project was quick, but already, he has formed a special bond with his fellow matinee idol.

“He’s cool. We shot a commercial together. It was just quick but he’s a cool guy,” James said.

“Yes, hopefully it’s not a commercial next time. Something bigger,” he added.

In a 55-second video released last week, the two actors discussed their project “Doble Hataw” and their experience working together.

“Sobrang cool. Masaya. Favorite ko dito ‘yung mga sports cars. Siyempre first time ko din makasama si James. Sobrang chill lang. Masaya and 'yung buong production, super chill, mabilis magtrabaho, masaya,” Daniel said in the video.

Their first project together came in the middle of their on- and off-screen partners Kathryn Bernardo and Nadine Lustre getting busy doing their own movies. Kathryn is doing “Hello, Love, Goodbye” with Alden Richards, while Nadine is filming “Indak” with Sam Concepcion.

James led the launch of the new Fujifim X-T30 in SM Megamall recently. Equipped with features such as 425 point phase detection AF system with approximately 100 percent Frame Coverage, Color Chrome effect and Sports Finder, the latest camera, said James, is an ideal companion for creative individuals with passion for photography and taking videos.