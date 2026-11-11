DLSU earns top honors at National Model United Nations D.C. 2026

All the 11 members of the delegation have received distinctions.

MANILA, Philippines — De La Salle University has successfully participated in the National Model United Nations (NMUN) D.C. 2026 conference held last November 6-8 in Washington, D.C.

All the 11 members of the delegation have received distinctions.

Representing the Republic of India, DLSU secured a Distinguished Delegation Award and two Outstanding Delegate Awards, marking another notable achievement for the University on the international stage.

Julia Marie Ignacio (Head Delegate) and Sophia Marie Liong in UN Women were both recognized as Outstanding Delegates; Luis James Pamerol in the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) also earned the distinction of Outstanding Delegate; other delegates were: Ralph Gabriel Del Rosario and Anthony Luna in the International Organization for Migration (IOM);

Miguel Luis Borromeo and Carmel Grace Montenegro in the General Assembly First Committee (GA1); Karol Miel Vigo and Annika Danielle Villaz in the Human Rights Council (HRC); and Reign Ranger Blue Neron and Alex Joesha Abonita in the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA).

The team was supported by Training Director Mark Imperial; and core trainers Eryca Mei Sulian, Julianne Aspilliaga and Prince Ramos. Allen Surla of the Department of Political Science and Development Studies served as mentor and adviser.

The conference brought together more than 800 delegates and faculty members from universities around the world, including prominent institutions across the United States.

This latest achievement also marks DLSU's 18th participation in NMUN since 2014, further demonstrating its continuing commitment to international engagement, diplomacy and global affairs. (Contributed story)