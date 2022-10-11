^

World

UN 'alarmed' by sentencing of minors under Hong Kong security law

Philstar.com
October 11, 2022 | 8:36pm
UN 'alarmed' by sentencing of minors under Hong Kong security law
People spend time on the waterfront of Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on May 31, 2020.

GENEVA — The United Nations said Tuesday it was "alarmed" by the sentencing of four minors and an adult under Hong Kong's national security law.

The first minors convicted under the national security law were sentenced Saturday to detention in a training center by a judge who said their calls to overthrow China's government must be met with deterrence.

A 16-year-old girl and three 17-year-olds were members of a little-known pro-independence group that called itself "Returning Valiant" and promoted a violent uprising against China at street booths and on social media last year, the court heard.

They were charged with "conspiracy to incite subversion" under a sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on the city to stamp out dissent after huge and sometimes violent democracy protests three years ago. 

"We are alarmed by the sentencing on Saturday of another five people —  four of them minors —  under the National Security Law," UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

The rights office and a number of UN human rights mechanisms have repeatedly expressed concerns over the negative impact of the law on fundamental rights and freedoms in Hong Kong.

The UN Human Rights Committee in July urged the authorities to take concrete steps to repeal the National Security Law and, in the meantime, refrain from applying it.

"We regret the continued application of the National Security Law, including against children, in spite of the clear recommendations of the Human Rights Committee," said Shamdasani.

"We urge the authorities to bring the Hong Kong SAR's legislation and practice fully into compliance with its international human rights obligations."

All five of those charged were sentenced to up to three years at a training centre, a rehabilitation-focused detention facility which can be a sentencing option for teens aged 14 to 20. 

Hong Kong's once-popular democracy movement has been dismantled both by the security law and by prosecutors deploying a sedition law.

More than 210 people have been arrested under the law, with nearly 130 formally charged, mostly for political views and speech.

HONG KONG

NATIONAL SECURITY LAW

UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $256 million! Get a chance to win from Philippines.
Sponsored

US Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $256 million! Get a chance to win from Philippines.

September 14, 2022 - 5:10pm
Filipinos can purchase their official tickets online, safely and securely, at TheLotter.
World
fbtw
First minors sentenced under Hong Kong security law

First minors sentenced under Hong Kong security law

3 days ago
The first minors convicted under Hong Kong's national security law were Saturday sentenced to detention in a training center...
World
fbtw
UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse

UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse

8 days ago
Those who don their virtual reality goggles or use other means to venture within will find a ministry open for business with...
World
fbtw
Trump, children sued for 'incredible' fraud in New York

Trump, children sued for 'incredible' fraud in New York

By Maggy Donaldson | September 22, 2022 - 8:44am
Donald Trump and family members lied to tax collectors, lenders and insurers for years in a scheme that routinely misstated...
World
fbtw
Putin blames Ukraine secret services for Crimea bridge blast: agencies

Putin blames Ukraine secret services for Crimea bridge blast: agencies

1 day ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday blamed Ukrainian secret services for the huge blast a day earlier that ripped through...
World
fbtw
Latest
UN bracing for more displacements after Russian strikes in Ukraine

UN bracing for more displacements after Russian strikes in Ukraine

14 hours ago
The United Nations refugee chief on Monday warned more people will be forced to flee their homes in Ukraine after Russian...
World
fbtw
Russia blames Ukraine for Crimean bridge blast

Russia blames Ukraine for Crimean bridge blast

By Emmanuel Peuchot | 1 day ago
Moscow on Sunday blamed Ukraine for the deadly blast on the bridge linking Crimea to Russia, as Ukraine denounced the latest...
World
fbtw
Thousands throng Myanmar's Shwedagon to mark Buddhist festival of lights

Thousands throng Myanmar's Shwedagon to mark Buddhist festival of lights

2 days ago
The three-day festival marks Buddha's descent from heaven and is normally marked by riotous fireworks displays, with candles...
World
fbtw
North Korea fires more missiles, seventh launch in two weeks

North Korea fires more missiles, seventh launch in two weeks

2 days ago
Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have ramped up combined naval exercises in recent weeks, infuriating Pyongyang, which sees them...
World
fbtw
Zelensky says Ukraine has retaken nearly 2,500 sq km in new counteroffensive

Zelensky says Ukraine has retaken nearly 2,500 sq km in new counteroffensive

3 days ago
Russia Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said Ukrainian forces have recaptured nearly 2,500 square...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with