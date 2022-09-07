^

World

Hong Kong court convicts five of sedition over children's books

Philstar.com
September 7, 2022 | 6:39pm
Hong Kong court convicts five of sedition over children's books
People spend time on the waterfront of Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on May 31, 2020.

HONG KONG — Five Hong Kong unionists were found guilty of sedition on Wednesday for producing a series of illustrated children's books that portrayed the city's democracy supporters as sheep defending their village from wolves.

The convictions are latest using a colonial-era sedition offence which authorities have deployed alongside a new national security law to stamp out dissent.

The prosecution focused on members of a speech therapists' union who produced three illustrated e-books aimed at explaining Hong Kong's democracy movement to children.

In one book, called "Defenders of the Sheep Village", a group of wolves try to occupy a village of sheep, who fight back and drive their attackers away.

In another, the wolves are portrayed as dirty and bringing disease to the sheep's village.

Lai Man-ling, Melody Yeung, Sidney Ng, Samuel Chan and Fong Tsz-ho, all founding members of the union, were charged with sedition and held in jail for more than a year ahead of their verdict.

After a two-month trial Kwok Wai-kin, a District Court judge handpicked by the government to try national security cases, found the five guilty of conspiring to spread seditious content. 

"The seditious intention stems not merely from the words, but from the words with the proscribed effects intended to result in the mind of children," Kwok wrote in his judgement.

During the trial prosecutors argued the books contained "anti-China sentiment" and were aimed at "inciting readers' hatred against the mainland authorities".

They also said the books were meant to encourage Hong Kongers to discriminate against "mainland Chinese people living in Hong Kong".

The defense argued that the sedition offense was vaguely defined and that each reader should be allowed to make up their own mind about what the characters in the books represented. 

They also warned that a guilty verdict would further criminalise political criticism and have a chilling effect on the society.

Political crackdown

Until recently Hong Kong was a bastion of free expression within China and home to a vibrant and outspoken publishing industry.

But Beijing has unleashed a sweeping political crackdown on the city in response to huge and sometimes violent democracy protests three years ago.

Sedition, originally a law from the British colonial era, had not been used for decades. 

But it has been embraced by police and prosecutors over the last two years, alongside the national security law which Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in 2020.

Since then the city's once-popular democracy movement has been dismantled. 

Most prominent local democracy activists either are in jail, are awaiting trial or have fled overseas. 

Dozens of civil society groups, including multiple trade unions, have folded while a mainland-style censorship rule has been created for the film industry.

Books have been removed from libraries and curriculums rewritten with authorities ordered to instill patriotism into the city's children.

Only people deemed "staunch patriots" are now allowed to run for office.

Even before the latest crackdown, publishing had become a key target for Chinese authorities. 

In 2015, five Hong Kongers behind a bookstore that published salacious tomes on leaders of the Chinese Communist Party went missing, later reappearing in mainland custody.

The missing bookseller case was itself a partial catalyst for the 2019 democracy protests which initially began as a movement against a law allowing extraditions to the mainland's party-controlled court system. 

CENSORSHIP

FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION

HONG KONG

NATIONAL SECURITY LAW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
One century on, cult of Mussolini persists in Italy

One century on, cult of Mussolini persists in Italy

8 hours ago
"We will never forget you!" says one message in the gold book of condolences, while others say: "We will be reborn" and "Come...
World
fbtw
One brother dead, other on the run after Canada stabbing rampage

One brother dead, other on the run after Canada stabbing rampage

By Michael Comte | 1 day ago
One of two brothers who were the target of a massive manhunt in Canada after allegedly carrying out a stabbing spree that...
World
fbtw
East Timor says China could help fund major pipeline project

East Timor says China could help fund major pipeline project

5 hours ago
Ramos Horta is pushing hard to gain foreign financing and to have LNG facilities built in his country, seeing it as a potential...
World
fbtw
Power outages, damage as Typhoon Hinnamnor hits South Korea

Power outages, damage as Typhoon Hinnamnor hits South Korea

1 day ago
Typhoon Hinnamnor made landfall in South Korea early Tuesday, causing power outages and leaving one person missing, but with...
World
fbtw
Israel concedes soldier likely shot Al Jazeera journalist

Israel concedes soldier likely shot Al Jazeera journalist

By Jonah Mandel | 1 day ago
The Israeli army conceded Monday for the first time that one of its soldiers had likely shot Palestinian-American reporter...
World
fbtw
Latest
Xi and Putin to meet in Uzbekistan next week: Russian agencies

Xi and Putin to meet in Uzbekistan next week: Russian agencies

4 hours ago
Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet next week during a regional summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian diplomat...
World
fbtw
Manhunt in Canada continues for second suspect in stabbing rampage

Manhunt in Canada continues for second suspect in stabbing rampage

9 hours ago
 A second suspect remained at large in Canada Tuesday night after the death of his brother despite a massive and intensifying...
World
fbtw
Russia buying huge amounts of N.Korean ammunition for Ukraine: US

Russia buying huge amounts of N.Korean ammunition for Ukraine: US

12 hours ago
Russia is buying potentially millions of artillery shells and rockets from communist North Korea to replenish its stocks depleted...
World
fbtw
UN watchdog urges security zone at Ukraine nuclear plant

UN watchdog urges security zone at Ukraine nuclear plant

12 hours ago
The UN's atomic watchdog called Tuesday for a security zone to be set up around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,...
World
fbtw
US foresees annual Covid boosters, just like flu: officials

US foresees annual Covid boosters, just like flu: officials

12 hours ago
Barring the emergence of drastically different variants, Covid boosters will likely be recommended annually in a similar manner...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with