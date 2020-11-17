#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SOUTH CHINA SEA
Filipinos forced back home by pandemic top 254,000 â€” DFA
In this Sept. 26, 2020, photo, the Department of Foreign Affairs welcomes home a total of 317 Filipinos from Lebanon who joined the turnaround DFA-chartered PAL flight PR8681 which landed at NAIA-Terminal 2 at 10:38 AM. 
Released/DFA
Filipinos forced back home by pandemic top 254,000 — DFA
(Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 5:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday said it brought home another 8,831 Filipinos from overseas last week. 

This brings the total number of migrants repatriated by the agency due to the novel coronavirus crisis to 254,785. 

"More than 87% or 7,715 of [last] week’s repatriates arrived from the Middle East," the DFA said in a press release. 

It added that another 611 Filipinos returned from Asia-Pacific, trailed by 503 repatriates from Europe and two from the Americas. 

"[T]he DFA chartered a Philippine Airlines flight to Guangzhou, China, which brought home 86 distressed overseas Filipinos from various regions in China, including a medical stretcher case," the agency said, adding that these repatriates arrived safely in Manila last Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, 151 deportees from Malaysia landed in Zamboanga last Thursday, the department said. 

"Three [overseas Filipinos] with chronic illness were also medically repatriated from [the United Arab Emirates], Bahrain, and Oman. Finally, our various Foreign Service Posts helped in the return of overseas Filipinos from Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Vietnam, and Japan," DFA added. 

On Monday, two DFA-chartered flights from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Dili, Timor-Leste were scheduled to bring home around 370 "distressed" Filipinos from the two countries. 

The department said it expects to repatriate another 90,000 Filipinos before the year is out.

Latest data from the agency shows that more than 11,500 Filipinos have contracted coronavirus overseas, over 800 of whom died. — Bella Perez-Rubio

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS DFA MIGRANT WORKERS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OFW REPATRIATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Women on 10 flights from Qatar forced to undergo vaginal inspections
20 days ago
Australia revealed Wednesday that female passengers on 10 planes flying out of Doha were forced to endure "appalling" physical...
World
fbfb
Biden wins White House with 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232 — US media
3 days ago
President-elect Joe Biden has won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides who wins the White...
World
fbfb
Western Union to close in Cuba following new US sanctions
20 days ago
It added that the sanctions, which came "in the midst of the pandemic, underscore the cynicism, contempt for the Cuban people...
World
fbfb
Seoul hosts int'l photojourn exhibit on COVID-19 both offline, online
28 days ago
The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that it will host the “2020 Seoul International Photojournalism Exhibition:...
World
fbfb
Virus curbs tighten in Europe as global deaths top 1.3 million
2 days ago
More than 53 million have been infected worldwide by COVID-19, which is running rampant throughout America and Europe, forcing...
World
fbfb
Latest
Climate change bigger threat than Covid: Red Cross
By Agnes Pedrero | 2 hours ago
The world should react with the same urgency to climate change as to the coronavirus crisis, the Red Cross said Tuesday, warning...
World
fbfb
Report names and shames countries cozy with Big Tobacco
10 hours ago
A ranking of 57 countries based on their willingness to keep Big Tobacco at bay puts Japan and Indonesia at the bottom of...
World
fbfb
Trump — for a moment — alludes to election defeat
1 day ago
But the president soon made a U-turn, tweeting: "He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have...
World
fbfb
Trump loyalists mount last stand in Washington
By SÃ©bastien Duval | 2 days ago
The Republican incumbent is sticking to discredited claims of mass fraud and claiming he defeated President-elect Joe Biden...
World
fbfb
'Time will tell': Trump comes closest yet to admitting defeat
3 days ago
US President Donald Trump came close but stopped just short on Friday of acknowledging he lost the November 3 election to...
World
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with