TNT bigs underscore team defense as key vs Fajardo, Beermen

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 12, 2025 | 1:57pm
TNT's Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser (left) and Poy Erram
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- With multiple-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo on the other side, TNT big men Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Poy Erram are about to get their hands full in the PBA Philippine Cup finals.

The two will be banging bodies against Fajardo, who is the frontrunner for the Best Player of the Conference award, in the seven-game championship round between the San Miguel Beermen and the TNT Tropang 5G.

The series will tip off on Sunday.

But the two acknowledged that it will not take just the two of them to stop “The Kraken”.

“It's always a challenge. They have a lot of great players over there. With June, you just have to make him work. You have to try and get him off the spots,” Ganuelas-Rosser told reporters during the PBA pre-Finals press conference Friday.

“But it's not just one player, not just me and Poy. It's going to take the whole team,” he added.

Fajardo averaged 12.6 points, 15.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per game in the seven-game semifinal series win by the Beermen over Barangay Ginebra.

“We talk about team defense a lot and that's something that we rely on. So it's going to take a total effort and we'll just try our best.”

Erram, for his part, stressed that it is not just Fajardo who needs to be stopped.

“Their team is a very talented team. Alam niyo naman na with June Mar, he attracts a lot. It takes a lot sa amin,” he said.

“We have to play team defense. We don't need to play individual defense. Pag individual, mahirapan kami. If we play team defense, then we have a chance.”

While Fajardo will continue to be the biggest piece of the San Miguel puzzle, guard CJ Perez led the Beermen in scoring in the semifinal series. The latter averaged 17.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 31 minutes per contest.

Don Trollano also provided the spark off the bench in the semis with 12.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Erram and Ganuelas-Rosser will be the main players to check Fajardo, with veteran center Kelly Williams doubtful to play in the series.

Game 1 will be on Sunday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

