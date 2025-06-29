Nailga primed for title hunt in Junior PGT Mindanao Series

MANILA, Philippines — His confidence soaring, composure steadied, and mindset laser-focused, Alexis Nailga is all geared up for another title run in the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series, which resumes Tuesday, July 1, at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro.

“It’s a great feeling scoring back-to-back wins and learning how to play composed,” said the 15-year-old standout after edging fellow Bukidnon bet Clement Ordeneza in a thrilling homegrown showdown at Del Monte last Friday.

Nailga’s three-stroke triumph came on the heels of his dominant victory at the Mactan leg of the Visayas Series last month, boosting him to the top of the leaderboard with 30 points in the race for slots in the ICTSI North vs. South Elite Junior Finals slated October 7-10 at The Country Club.

Under the structured JPGT format, the top four players from each division after the seven-leg regional series will qualify for the Vis-Min squad, which will square off against the Luzon Series' best in the Finals.

But Nailga remains wary of the growing challenge from rivals such as Ordeneza, last week’s third placer Armand Copok, and contenders Martin Lu, Enrico Rosales, Fawzi Espinosa, Eric Jeon and Santi Asuncion.

Also looking to bounce back is Mhark Fernando III, son and namesake of the former national champion and pro campaigner, who aims to improve on his fifth-place finish at Del Monte. Fernando hopes to find his rhythm and make the necessary adjustments in the 54-hole event tournament.

But Nailga is not just targeting a third straight victory but is also determined to clinch a berth in the North vs. South Junior Finals.

Joining the title hunt in the girls’ premier division is another Bukidnon bet, Zero Plete, who ruled the Del Monte leg. She eyes a follow-up win at Pueblo de Oro, a layout she knows well.

She leads a strong field that includes Gabie Rosca, Kenley Yu and Mikela Guillermo.

Other players seeking to sustain their momentum in the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. — aimed at sharpening the skills of the country’s top and rising junior talents — are Ken Guillermo in the boys’ 11-14 division and Jamie Barnes in the boys’ 7-10 category.

Guillermo is coming off a dominant seven-stroke win over Marcus Dueñas, while Barnes foiled Mactan leg titlist Ethan Lago by five in his JPGT debut.

Meanwhile, the Mindanao swing continues with the third leg set for July 9-11 at the South Pacific Golf Club, followed by the final stop on July 14-16 at Apo Golf and Country Club, both in Davao.

The Visayas Series, which had its second and third legs cancelled due to the Mount Kanlaon eruption, resumes September 15-17 at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club, followed by the September 18-20 leg at Bacolod Golf and Country Club in Binitin, Murcia.

Meanwhile, the Luzon Series will hold its last three legs on July 29-31 at Riviera Golf and Country Club; August 12-14 at Pradera Verde in Lubao, Pampanga; and at the Pinewoods Golf and Country Club in Baguio on August 19-21.