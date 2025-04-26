^

Uy slips to joint 15th as Wongras rallies to win

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 26, 2025 | 11:09am
Daniella Uy.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Daniella Uy failed to sustain the strong form she displayed in the second round, slipping to a final-round 73 and finishing tied for 15th in the Pattaya Ladies Open, ruled by Choicheva Wongras in dramatic fashion Friday in Chon Buri, Thailand.

Wongras staged a stunning rally from a share of 16th, firing a brilliant closing 10-under 62, highlighted by a sizzling seven-under 29 at the back nine at the Laem Chabang International Country Club.

After a frontside 33, boosted by back-to-back birdies from No. 8, Wongras caught fire on the back nine, stringing four consecutive birdies from No. 11. After a par at No. 15, she closed out with three straight birdies to complete her 62 and secure a 54-hole total of 14-under 202.

She edged out Nemittra Juntanaket, who shot a 69 for a 204, while Pimnipa Panthong and Budsabakorn Sukapan both turned in 70s to share third place at 206 with former leader Chakansim Khamborn, who faltered with a closing 73.

Uy had thrust herself into contention with a second-round 67, sitting just four shots behind Khamborn entering the final day.

However, a bogey on the opening hole foreshadowed a difficult round. She missed early birdie opportunities, birdied the par-5 eighth, but bogeyed the next for a front-nine 37.

Uy dropped another shot at No. 12, rebounded with back-to-back birdies, but stumbled again with a bogey on the par-3 17th, carding a 36 on the back nine for a 73.

She finished at six-under 210, a result far from her tied-for-seventh performance at the Chonburi Ladies Championship two weeks ago.

The Filipina now shifts her focus to the WPG Ladies Open of the Taiwan LPGA Tour, scheduled May 7-10 at the Sunrise Golf and Country Club.

DANIELLA UY

GOLF
