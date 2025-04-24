Bataan shocks Muntinlupa in OT thriller

MANILA, Philippines — The Bataan Risers rose from the deathbed and pulled off a magical 77-76 squeaker over the Muntinlupa Cagers in overtime late Wednesday in Manny Pacquiao presents 1xBet-MPBL 2025 Season at the Orion Sports Complex in Bataan.

Trailing by four with just 23 seconds to go, the Risers leaned on a follow-up by Lorenz Capulong and an open 3-pointer by Yves Sazon with 3.3 ticks left to snatch their third victory in eight starts in the round-robin elimination phase of the 30-team tournament.

The Risers' win overshadowed the Pampanga Giant Lanterns' 94-90 triumph over the Mindoro Tamaraws in the second game earlier.

Bataan greeted the extension period with a drive by Sazon and two free throws by Dom Vera, but three straight triples by Buenaventura Raflores, Dom Matillano and Marvin Hayes against a charity by Capulong pushed Muntinlupa ahead, 76-72, sending many Bataan fans heading to the exits.

The Risers appeared doomed after Jamil Gabawan flubbed two free throws with 12 seconds left, fortunately Capulong snagged the rebound for the follow-up, 74-76, and got fouled.

Capulong intentionally missed the freebie, Matillano grabbed the rebound but off-balanced, yielded ball possession as he tapped it back, paving the way for Sazon's game-stealer.

Muntinlupa, which suffered its first loss after winning the first four, forced overtime at 67 following a clutch triple by Matillano with 6.8 seconds to go.

Robbi Darang posted 20 points, eight assists, four assists and three rebounds for Bataan, which also drew 14 points and six rebounds from Vera, and 11 points plus two rebounds from Sazon.

The Cagers got 25 points, spiked by seven triples, from Matillano and Andre Flores.

Forced into a see-saw battle, defending back-to-back champion Pampanga leaned on Archie Concepcion to thwart Mindoro and stay close to pacesetters Nueva Ecija (7-0) and San Juan (5-0) in the chase for playoff spots.

Concepcion poured 31 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, seven rebounds and four assists, and was supported by Chris Lalata with 14 points and four rebounds; and John Lloyd Clemente with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Mindoro, now being coached by Bengie Teodoro, tumbled to 3-6 despite Bambam Gamalinda's 24 points and 11 rebounds; Wendel Comboy's 18 points, four rebounds and three assists; and RJ Ramirez's 14 points, six assists and two steals.

The Basilan Viva Portmasters quelled Caloocan Batang Kankaloo's final rally and prevailed, 92-82, in the opener of the triple-header.

Comfortably ahead, 80-65, the Portmasters slowed down as the Batang Kankaloo gave chase and unloaded 13 points, capped by a Paul Sanga triple, against four by Emman Calo to close the gap, 78-84, with 1:24 to go.

Sanga, however, was assessed a technical foul for delaying the game, and Calo converted the accompanying free throw, followed by Sherwin Concepcion's layup to seal the Portmasters' third win in eight starts, 87-78, with 57.9 seconds left.

Homegrown Joseph Manlangit's back-to-back drives pushed Caloocan within 82-87, but Jimboy Pasturan's long banked triple doomed the Batang Kankaloos to their third loss against five victories.

Concepcion presided over Basilan's onslaught with 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists; followed by Emman Calo with 21 points, four rebounds and three assists; and Alex Cabagnot with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Other Portmasters who delivered were Ady Santos with 13 points and six rebounds; and Pasturan with 10 points, five assists and three rebounds.

Caloocan got 13 points, six assists and two rebounds from Chris Bitoon; 12 points, five assists and three rebounds from Jeff Manday; and 10 points plus four rebounds from Manlangit.

Meanwhile, the league goes to the Ynares Arena 2 Montalban on Thursday with games pitting Zambanga against Bacolod at 4 p.m., Marikina against Quezon City at 6 p.m., and San Juan against host Rizal at 8 p.m.