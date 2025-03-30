^

Fighting Maroons boot out winless Lady Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 30, 2025 | 4:22pm
Fighting Maroons boot out winless Lady Warriors
UP's Joan Monares (8) soars in for an attack against UE's Lauritz Ginoo in their UAAP Season 87 women's volleyball action Sunday at the Big Dome.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines’ rise in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball tournament continues.

The Fighting Maroons won their second straight game in the season after booting out the University of the East Lady Warriors from Final Four contention, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Maroons, who defeated National University in their last game, rose to 5-5 in the season, good for fifth place, and strengthened their bid for the semifinals. They are right behind fourth-placed University of Santo Tomas, which is holding a 5-4 slate.

UE, on the other hand, remained winless through 10 games.

Joan Monares powered UP with 15 points on 10 attacks, three aces and two blocks. Irah Jaboneta added 13, all from attacks.

The Maroons were leading by just one, 14-13, in the second set after an attack point by Bea Zamudio.

But they left the Lady Warriors on the rear-view mirror with a 10-4 run, capped by a down-the-line attack by Monares, to move to the set point, 24-17.

A Van Bangayan kept UE alive, but a service error by KC Cepada gave the second set to the UP side, 25-18.

And in the third set, the Diliman-based squad kept their distance, leading by four, 19-15, late.

But five straight points by the Fighting Maroons, capped by an error by Zamudio, gave them a nine point lead, 24-15.

A down-the-line attack by Kayce Balingit, followed by an attack error by UP, kept the Lady Warriors in it, but an offspeed attack by Monares sealed the deal.

Kassandra Doering and Kianne Olango had eight points apiece for the winning team while Nina Ytang chipped in seven.

Bangyayan was the lone UE player in double digits with 13. Riza Nogales had six, while Zamudio backstopped with five.

UE will try to finally tally a win this season against La Salle next Saturday, while UP will battle it out against the Far Eastern University on Sunday. Both games will be at the Big Dome.

