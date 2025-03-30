Junior golfers ready to test mettle in World Championships

From left: Lisa Sarines, Reese Ng, Tristan Padilla and Ralph Batican showcase their medals and Junior World certificates after topping their respective age group categories in the JW qualifier at The Country Club. With them is ICTSI Global Public Relations Director Joop Kalambakal.

MANILA, Philippines -- Four rising golf stars, fresh off a grueling qualifier at The Country Club, are brimming with confidence as they gear up for the Junior World Championships in San Diego from July 5 to 10. Their hard-fought victories reinforced their belief in their abilities to compete against the world’s best young golfers.

Tristan Padilla, who outlasted Shinichi Suzuki in sudden death to win the boys’ 15-18 division, is eager to showcase his growth in San Diego.

“I’ve played there three times, so I have a good idea of what to expect,” said the 16-year-old De La Salle-Zobel standout. “Winning at TCC meant a lot because it gave me the chance to return and compete again at a high level.”

Padilla’s victory was a testament to his resilience, as he battled both a tough course and physical challenges.

“This tournament taught me a lot about managing my body when it's not at its best. The playoff was intense, but I handled the pressure well and enjoyed the moment,” he added.

Reese Ng, who dominated the girls’ 15-18 division against Alessandra Luciano, is also making a return trip to San Diego.

“I played there two years ago, and the course was beautiful but tough, especially with the ocean wind,” said the 17-year-old British School Manila student. “The wind conditions at TCC were similar to Torrey Pines, so it was great preparation.”

Ng sees her victory as both a ticket to the Junior World and an opportunity for growth.

“The qualifier exposed areas I need to work on before heading to the US. I’ll be practicing different shots, especially knockdown shots for windy conditions, and refining my putting,” she added.

Lisa Sarines, the girls’ 13-14 category winner from Riviera, is equally excited to compete on the global stage.

“This victory means a lot because it showed me how much my game has improved. It also helped me identify what I need to work on,” said Sarines.

Meanwhile, Ralph Batican, who emerged victorious in the boys’ 13-14 class, is eager to redeem himself after finishing 30th last year.

“Winning at TCC meant everything because it gave me another shot in San Diego,” said Batican, one of Bukidnon’s rising stars. “This time, I’m more prepared and determined to make a mark.”

While 12 others qualified for the Junior World, only the four division winners earned free airfare, highlighting the significance of their triumphs. The TCC qualifier not only awarded World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points but also served as a perfect tune-up for the expanded Junior Philippine Golf Tour (JPGT) season.

Set to kick off at Eagle Ridge on April 8, the JPGT will feature 15 legs, including the culminating Match Play Championship at TCC. The tour continues to provide a competitive platform for the country’s brightest young golfers.