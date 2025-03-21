Gecosala, Cua aim to keep winning ways in PPS Digos netfest

MANILA, Philippines — Jan Krelz Gecosala is determined to maintain his winning momentum as he sets his sights on another "double" at the Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas National Juniors Tennis Championships, which kicked off Friday at the Digos City courts in Davao del Sur.

The 14-year-old from Midsayap, North Cotabato delivered dominant performances last week at the Pres. Arnold Embudo Netfest in Cotabato, topping his age bracket and defeating Aljaven Lumambas in the 16-and-under singles final of the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

While confident in defending his 14-and-U title, Gecosala faces a stiff challenge in the 16-and-U category, headlined by top seeds Chad Globasa and Iñigo Barrios. Not stopping there, he has also entered the highly competitive 18-and-U division, eager to push his limits and continue his development as a player.

The week-long event marks the last of the three-leg Mindanao swing in the country’s longest-running talent search, the PPS-PEPP Junior Tennis Circuit, initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro. The overwhelming participation of over 200 players from Digos City and nearby provinces highlights the growing enthusiasm for junior tennis development.

With the boys’ 12-, 14-, 16-, and 18-and-U divisions featuring 32-player draws, spectators can expect intense battles for titles and valuable ranking points. The event is sanctioned by Philta and supported by Universal Tennis Ranking and ICON Golf & Sports.

Aside from the singles categories, doubles titles will also be contested in the boys' and girls' 10-U, 14-U and 18-U groups, according to tournament organizer and PPS-PEPP program director Bobby Mangunay. For details, contact 0915-4046464.

In the girls’ division, Kidapawan City’s Dhea Cua is gunning for back-to-back victories in the premier category, where she is expected to face Sanschena Francisco. However, siblings Aika and Althea Salahuddin are also primed to challenge for the title, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.

Aika Salahuddin also leads a strong 16-and-U lineup alongside Ayl Gonzaga, Camille Clar and Princess Placa, while Gonzaga, Placa and Jhuane Flores are among the top contenders in the 14-and-U category.

In the younger age brackets, Shan Tuyor, Chandra Felecio, Althea Masinadiong and Maycee Cua are among the frontrunners in the girls’ 12-and-U division, while the boys’ 12-and-U field features promising players such as Kresthan Belacas, Pete Niere, Francis Florida and Jayvee Dimzon.

Meanwhile, the youngest competitors in the 10-and-U unisex category, including Chad Villanueva, KC Rabino, Dominic Derecho, Kirk Gonzaga, Ainjel Goloran, Aleushia Maurin, James Ferrer, Jerico Escobarte and Vincent Salarda, are all eager to showcase their skills and potential.