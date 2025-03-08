^

Sports

Focused Corpus upbeat on ICTSI Eagle Ridge campaign

Philstar.com
March 8, 2025 | 1:02pm
Focused Corpus upbeat on ICTSI Eagle Ridge campaign
Carl Corpus.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines -- Carl Corpus made an immediate impact in his Philippine Golf Tour debut, securing an impressive runner-up finish at the ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship. The young shotmaker not only held his own against the country’s top professionals but also proved he belongs among the elite.

Now, with the first-time jitters behind him, Corpus sets his sights on an even stronger showing at the ICTSI Eagle Ridge Championship, set to unwrap Monday, March 10.

Buoyed by confidence yet grounded in discipline, the former amateur standout is focused on consistency and execution.

”I had a very positive week at Pradera, showcasing strong routines and precise execution, which I am very proud of. These are the aspects I will continue to build on moving forward, and I hope they will work to my advantage again this week," said Corpus, highlighting the importance of precision.

"Finishing second has definitely boosted my confidence, especially with the progress I’ve made in practice. This will help me stay competitive and push for the title," he added.

The competition at Eagle Ridge will be fierce, with Pradera Verde champion Angelo Que eyeing back-to-back wins and seasoned pros like Tony Lascuña, Clyde Mondilla, Keanu Jahns, and Guido van der Valk all in the hunt. But for Corpus, the opportunity to compete alongside veterans remains invaluable.

“It’s been really fun playing with these guys,” he said. “I’ve looked up to them since I was young, so being able to compete against them is a big boost for my career – it’s truly a blessing.”

Adding to the challenge, Korean Jaehyun Jung, who edged Corpus for PGT Q-School low medal honors but finished behind him at Pradera, seeks his own breakthrough, ensuring an even more intense battle for the P2-million championship put up by ICTSI.

Other strong contenders include Ira Alido, Rupert Zaragosa, Sean Ramos, and Hyun Ho Rho, with Mike Bibat hoping to revive his winning form at Eagle Ridge after breaking a nine-year title drought in 2022.

Additionally, a fresh wave of Q-School graduates, including Christopher delos Santos, Tae Won Kim, and Toru Nakajima, are eager to make their mark.

For Corpus, however, the goal remains clear – focus on execution, embrace the competition, and prove he’s ready to take the next step in his promising professional career.

To be held concurrently with the 72-hole PGT event is the 54-hole Ladies PGT organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., set to take place over the first three days.

Leading the formidable field is reigning Order of Merit champion Harmie Constantino, who dominated last season with four victories. She will be joined by a strong lineup that includes Pradera Verde runner-up Seoyun Kim, along with top contenders Sarah Ababa, Chanelle Avaricio, Tiffany Lee, Mafy Singson, Martina Miñoza, Florence Bisera, and Mikha Fortuna.

Meanwhile, a select group of pros will take on the Faldo layout in the traditional pro-am tournament Sunday, teaming up with guests of the sponsoring ICTSI and their amateur partners.

