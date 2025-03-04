^

Sports

Multi-titled Angelo Que to grace GolfCon 2025 as coach

Philstar.com
March 4, 2025 | 6:07pm
Angelo Que.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Three-time Asian Tour winner Angelo Que is among the featured attractions in the GolfCon 2025 set this weekend at the Marriott grand ballroom exhibit floor.

The 46-year-old Que will serve as one of the coaches in Day 2 of the Masterclass of the event slated from March 8-9, along with Harmie Constantino, Keena Puzon, Dan Cruz and Venjo Reyes.

Que is coming fresh from his victory in the ICTSI Pradera Verde Championship in Lubao, Pampanga last week.

Learning from the experts is just some of the things in store in the biggest golf convention to be hosted by the country in collaboration with the Department of Tourism.

“In partnership with the DOT, we really want to promote not just the brand or the sport, but the Philippines is a very viable destination for golf not just in Southeast Asia, but also on the global market. We really want people to know the industry players, professionals, coaches, there will be free clinics and there will be several golf simulators around,” said organizer Jesse Guerrero at Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Theme of the two-day event is "Let’s Golf InThe Philippines”.

Also gracing the weekly session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus was Lyle Uy, director of DOT’s Office of Golf Tourism.

“Our main goal now is promoting the properties and golf courses that we have here in the country. And it also includes partnering with golf stakeholders, that’s very important,” said Uy. “We’re looking at our neighbors, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, who are already doing this. And the Philippines can actually do this also.”

GolfCon is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a registration fee of P500.

“Every hour there will be different sessions and panel discussions in the main stage. Simultaneously we have the VIP classes or the Masterclasses of renowned golf coaches that we have,” added Guerrero.

Influencers and celebrity golfers such as Derek Ramsey are also expected to grace meet and greet part of the event.

ANGELO QUE

GOLF
