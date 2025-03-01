^

Golden Spikers sweep Falcons for third straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 1, 2025 | 3:41pm
UST Golden Spikers celebrate after a point during their clash with the Adamson Falcons Saturday at the MOA Arena.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines -- Make it three straight wins for the University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers.

UST growled to its third straight victory in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament after sweeping Adamson, 25-18, 25-15, 25-23, Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Alche Gupiteo and JJ Macam powered the Golden Spikers with 13 points apiece in the dominant win, while Jay Rack de la Noche had 11.

With easy wins in the first two sets, UST saw itself down by five, 13-18, in the third set.

But Macam and Gupiteo scored seven in a 12-5 finishing kick to grab the Espana-based squad’s third straight three-set win.

“Nagkaroon ng maturity ‘yung mga bata pagdating sa mga pressure games, sa end game medyo mas naging consistent ‘yung move nila and ‘yung presence of mind,” UST deputy coach Ben Mape said.

Gupiteo, for his part, said the team just trusted each other.

“Factor din po na naglaro kami nang masaya kasi nung third set po, malungkot ‘yung umpisa. Kumbaga ‘yung happiness po namin ang nag-push sa amin sa victory,” he said.

The first set was tied at 17-all, before Popoy Colinares, Gupiteo and Macam flexed their muscles and teamed up for an 8-1 run to grab the frame.

And in the second set, UST was just too good as they took a 16-5 lead, never looking back.

Colinares finished with 10 points for the Golden Spikers. Dux Yambao had 17 excellent sets to go with an attack point and two blocks.

The 3-1 UST is still playing without reigning Most Valuable Player Josh Ybanez, who is still out with an injury. THE team will try to grab its fourth straight win against University of the Philippines on Wednesday.

Marc Paulino and Jude Aguilar had seven points each for the 1-3 Soaring Falcons, who will take on the undefeated Far Eastern University Tamaraws next Saturday.

In the second match of the day, National University bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 25-15 victory over University of the East.

After absorbing a three-set defeat at the hands of the Far Eastern University Tamaraws last weekend, NU punched in 47 attacks and 17 blocks to grab the bounce-back win.

Leo Ordiales spearheaded NU with 18 points on 13 attacks, four blocks and a service ace. Buds buddin added 13 attacks and three blocks, while Leo Aringo chipped in 15 markers, all from attacks, to go with 24 excellent receptions.

Roy Piojo finished 18 points, while Steven Aligayon contributed 15 for UE.

The Bulldogs, now at 3-1, will clash with UP next Sunday, while the 0-4 Red Warriors will collide with FEU on Wednesday.

