RSG Philippines also bids farewell to MPL PH

MANILA, Philippines — Another franchise is bidding goodbye to the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines.

In a statement posted on Facebook, RSG Philippines announced its departure from the league.

"Together we Rose, Slain our enemies and now we call GG. As we close this chapter, we do not remember the days, but we remember the moments. Thank you for being a part of our journey,” said the team.

RSG established its Philippine team in 2021 when the local MLBB league began using a franchise model. Prior to entering the Philippines, the Singapore-based organization had already established teams in its home country as well as in neighboring Malaysia, and in titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile besides MLBB.

RSG Philippines captured its first MPL Philippine title back in Season 9 under veteran coach Brian "Panda" Lim, who had previously won the league in Season 3 with his then team, ArkAngel and was the coach of the first Sibol MLBB team during the debut of esports in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

RSG Philippines then stretched its win streak by reigning triumphant in the 2022 MSC (Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup), sweeping tournament favorite RRQ of Indonesia, 4-0.

Though the team had seen consecutive top four finishes in the local league, failing to repeat their success in Season 9, the raiders won another international title — ruling the 2023 Mobile Legends Invitational after taking down fellow Filipino team Echo for the title.

Last season saw RSG Philippines' poorest performance yet, with the team suffering an early elimination in the group stages, which ended up to be its final outing in the local league.

With Blacklist International's and now RSG Philippines’ departure, MPL Philippines now has two open slots for its upcoming Season 15.