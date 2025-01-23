^

Sports

RSG Philippines also bids farewell to MPL PH

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
January 23, 2025 | 7:46pm
RSG Philippines also bids farewell to MPL PH
RSG Philippines won the title in MPL Season 9.
Michelle Lojo

MANILA, Philippines — Another franchise is bidding goodbye to the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Philippines.

In a statement posted on Facebook, RSG Philippines announced its departure from the league.

"Together we Rose, Slain our enemies and now we call GG. As we close this chapter, we do not remember the days, but we remember the moments. Thank you for being a part of our journey,” said the team.

RSG established its Philippine team in 2021 when the local MLBB league began using a franchise model. Prior to entering the Philippines, the Singapore-based organization had already established teams in its home country as well as in neighboring Malaysia, and in titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile besides MLBB.

RSG Philippines captured its first MPL Philippine title back in Season 9 under veteran coach Brian "Panda" Lim, who had previously won the league in Season 3 with his then team, ArkAngel and was the coach of the first Sibol MLBB team during the debut of esports in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

RSG Philippines then stretched its win streak by reigning triumphant in the 2022 MSC (Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup), sweeping tournament favorite RRQ of Indonesia, 4-0.

Though the team had seen consecutive top four finishes in the local league, failing to repeat their success in Season 9, the raiders won another international title — ruling the 2023 Mobile Legends Invitational after taking down fellow Filipino team Echo for the title.

Last season saw RSG Philippines' poorest performance yet, with the team suffering an early elimination in the group stages, which ended up to be its final outing in the local league.

With Blacklist International's and now RSG Philippines’ departure, MPL Philippines now has two open slots for its upcoming Season 15.

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Scorpions eye strong WMPBL debut

Scorpions eye strong WMPBL debut

1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas Women sharpshooter Janine Pontejos aims to steer reigning WNCAA champion Centro Escolar University to a strong...
Sports
fbtw
Treat for Pinoys in Dubai

Treat for Pinoys in Dubai

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
The Philippines has participated in 10 editions of the Dubai International Basketball Championships since Smart Gilas, coached...
Sports
fbtw
Dyip shock Tropang Giga, end Commissioner&rsquo;s Cup bid with first win

Dyip shock Tropang Giga, end Commissioner’s Cup bid with first win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Finally, a win.
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings rout Painters to secure quarters berth

Gin Kings rout Painters to secure quarters berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra punched a ticket to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals after blasting Rain or Shine Elasto Painters,...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL cancels preseason tourney

MPBL cancels preseason tourney

1 day ago
The MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) has decided to scrap its preseason tournament this year for member teams...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Olivarez, Arcilla collide for Governor&rsquo;s Cup tennis crown

Olivarez, Arcilla collide for Governor’s Cup tennis crown

5 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez and Johnny Arcilla leaned on their experience and determination to overpower their respective doubles partners...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group starts redemption bid vs UAE national team

Strong Group starts redemption bid vs UAE national team

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Strong Group Athletics takes on the United Arab Emirates national team as its first test in Group A of the 34th Dubai...
Sports
fbtw
Esquivel pulls off Longboard Qualifying Series three-peat in La Union

Esquivel pulls off Longboard Qualifying Series three-peat in La Union

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Make it three in a row.
Sports
fbtw
Sports-oriented party-list gains backing of PBA stars, Olympian

Sports-oriented party-list gains backing of PBA stars, Olympian

6 hours ago
Scottie Thompson, Jayson Castro and Filipino-Ivorian Olympian Maxine Esteban have found an ally in 1Pacman Party-list in their...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with