Go: Chasing global glory one swing at a time

As the 29-year-old Cebuano prepares for the 2025 European Challenge Tour season, the next chapter in his career promises new challenges and even greater opportunities.

MANILA, Philippines — For Lloyd Go, the journey to the top of professional golf has never been a straight path, but rather a winding road paved with perseverance, discipline, and an unshakable belief in his abilities.

Barely missing out on full status on the Japan Golf Tour, Go has set his sights on the global stage, starting with the Challenge Tour’s season opener, the SDC Open slated January 23-26. However, he is expected to stay closer to home in that week, prioritizing participation in the Philippine Open at the Manila Southwoods' Masters course.

“I gained a full European Challenge Tour card, and that will be my main focus moving forward,” said Go, exuding a quiet determination. “But I’ll still compete in Japan a few times this year."

Go’s journey has been marked by both triumphs and heartbreak. Just recently, he came agonizingly close to securing a full card on the Japan Golf Tour. Competing in the final qualifying stage at Shimonoseki Golden Golf Club, Go assembled an eight-under-par 280 for joint 23rd, but fell just one stroke short of the Top 20 finish required for full status.

“My goal was to get inside the Top 20. I missed out by one shot,” he said. “It was frustrating, but I know I gave it my all. My confidence going into Q-School was high because I had been playing well the whole year.”

That confidence wasn’t unfounded. Go’s breakthrough victory at the Palos Verdes leg of the Philippine Golf Tour in March was a testament to his growing skill and maturity.

Reflecting on the year that was, Go considers 2024 his best season yet as a professional. Apart from his PGT victory, he nearly captured a maiden Challenge Tour title in China, falling to Hamish Brown in a playoff at the Hainan Open. These performances firmed his reputation as one of the Philippines’ rising stars in the sport.

“My 2024 season was my best as a pro. I can attribute this success to the PGT, where I scored my first win,” he said. “From then on, my confidence level was at an all-time high and I carried that into every event I played.”

As he prepares to compete against a tougher field of international competitors, Go is well aware of the challenges ahead. The European Challenge Tour presents a unique test, not only in terms of skill but also in adaptability. From the cold weather in Japan’s Q-School to the rigors of traveling without a caddie, Go has faced it all — and he’s ready for more.

“In Japan, I had to caddie for myself in Q-School. It was another thing I had to get used to,” said Go. “But every year, I’ve been improving. This was my fifth time at Q-School, and I finished much better than before.”

With his eyes set firmly on the future, Go is proving that perseverance and passion can turn setbacks into stepping stones. From his humble beginnings in Cebu to the biggest stages of international golf, his story is far from over — it’s only just begun.