^

Sports

Go: Chasing global glory one swing at a time

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 8, 2025 | 2:49pm
Go: Chasing global glory one swing at a time
As the 29-year-old Cebuano prepares for the 2025 European Challenge Tour season, the next chapter in his career promises new challenges and even greater opportunities.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — For Lloyd Go, the journey to the top of professional golf has never been a straight path, but rather a winding road paved with perseverance, discipline, and an unshakable belief in his abilities.

As the 29-year-old Cebuano prepares for the 2025 European Challenge Tour season, the next chapter in his career promises new challenges and even greater opportunities.

Barely missing out on full status on the Japan Golf Tour, Go has set his sights on the global stage, starting with the Challenge Tour’s season opener, the SDC Open slated January 23-26. However, he is expected to stay closer to home in that week, prioritizing participation in the Philippine Open at the Manila Southwoods' Masters course.

“I gained a full European Challenge Tour card, and that will be my main focus moving forward,” said Go, exuding a quiet determination. “But I’ll still compete in Japan a few times this year."

Go’s journey has been marked by both triumphs and heartbreak. Just recently, he came agonizingly close to securing a full card on the Japan Golf Tour. Competing in the final qualifying stage at Shimonoseki Golden Golf Club, Go assembled an eight-under-par 280 for joint 23rd, but fell just one stroke short of the Top 20 finish required for full status.

“My goal was to get inside the Top 20. I missed out by one shot,” he said. “It was frustrating, but I know I gave it my all. My confidence going into Q-School was high because I had been playing well the whole year.”

That confidence wasn’t unfounded. Go’s breakthrough victory at the Palos Verdes leg of the Philippine Golf Tour in March was a testament to his growing skill and maturity.

Reflecting on the year that was, Go considers 2024 his best season yet as a professional. Apart from his PGT victory, he nearly captured a maiden Challenge Tour title in China, falling to Hamish Brown in a playoff at the Hainan Open. These performances firmed his reputation as one of the Philippines’ rising stars in the sport.

“My 2024 season was my best as a pro. I can attribute this success to the PGT, where I scored my first win,” he said. “From then on, my confidence level was at an all-time high and I carried that into every event I played.”

As he prepares to compete against a tougher field of international competitors, Go is well aware of the challenges ahead. The European Challenge Tour presents a unique test, not only in terms of skill but also in adaptability. From the cold weather in Japan’s Q-School to the rigors of traveling without a caddie, Go has faced it all — and he’s ready for more.

“In Japan, I had to caddie for myself in Q-School. It was another thing I had to get used to,” said Go. “But every year, I’ve been improving. This was my fifth time at Q-School, and I finished much better than before.”

With his eyes set firmly on the future, Go is proving that perseverance and passion can turn setbacks into stepping stones. From his humble beginnings in Cebu to the biggest stages of international golf, his story is far from over — it’s only just begun.

GOLF

LLOYD GO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines sports mourns death of SEAG gold medalist

Philippines sports mourns death of SEAG gold medalist

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Philippine sports was in a state of shock after Southeast Asian Games double gold medalist Mervin Guarte of obstacle racing...
Sports
fbtw
NBTC condemns &lsquo;basket-brawl&rsquo;

NBTC condemns ‘basket-brawl’

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
The National Basketball Training Center called on its participating leagues and schools to champion sportsmanship following...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts start new year right

Bolts start new year right

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
After a powerless end to 2024, Meralco started the New Year on the strongest possible terms.
Sports
fbtw
Korovin takes oath as naturalized Filipino

Korovin takes oath as naturalized Filipino

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
After becoming a naturalized Filipino citizen, world figure skating champion Alexander Korovin will spearhead the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Eala opens AO bid vs Croatian

Eala opens AO bid vs Croatian

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Alex Eala has drawn a familiar foe in Jana Fett of Croatia for the opening round of the 2025 Australian Open qualifiers at...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alcantara aims to climb world tennis doubles rankings

Alcantara aims to climb world tennis doubles rankings

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Top Filipino doubles player Francis Casey Alcantara has embarked on a mission to improve his world rankings with several major...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women banner crack Manila Hustle 3x3 field

Gilas women banner crack Manila Hustle 3x3 field

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas headlines a stacked cast made up of local and foreign teams in the third season of the Manila Hustle 3x3 from...
Sports
fbtw
Eala jumps nine spots to reach career-best world ranking

Eala jumps nine spots to reach career-best world ranking

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Alex Eala zoomed to a new career-best in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings despite an early exit in the...
Sports
fbtw
Bregente, Austria set pace at Riviera Am

Bregente, Austria set pace at Riviera Am

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Rolando Bregente and Jonar Austria matched 71s to set the early pace in the Riviera Amateur Open at the Riviera Golf and Country...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with