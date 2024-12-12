UPâ€™s Torres cleared to play in Game 3 despite unsportsmanlike fouls

^

UP’s Torres cleared to play in Game 3 despite unsportsmanlike fouls

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 12, 2024 | 7:37pm
UP's Reyland Torres gestures after a call during Game 2 of the UAAP Finals at the MOA Arena Wednesday.
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — University of the Philippines’ Reyland Torres will be available to play for the Fighting Maroons in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball finals on Sunday, the UAAP announced. 

Torres was ejected from UP’s close 76-75 loss against the La Salle Green Archers on Wednesday after a transition take foul in the last three minutes of the game. 

With 2:58 left in the game, Torres attempted to stop the fast break by fouling CJ Austria, who was on the run.

This was Torres’ second unsportsmanlike infraction of the game, the first of which came in the third quarter. 

Two unsportsmanlike fouls usually result in a one-game suspension, but this is not the case for Torres in Game 3.

According to the UAAP, the nature of the second foul prompted the league to not suspend him.

“Because of the nature of the second foul, Torres will be eligible to play in Game 3, the same case as Adamson's Jhon Calisay back on November 23, 2024,” the league said. 

Before getting ejected, Torres played for almost 16 minutes and scored five points. 

He is one of the primary defenders of back-to-back MVP Kevin Quiambao. 

Game 3 will be on Sunday, 5:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

